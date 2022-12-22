Approaching the new year, Colorado Springs officials and advocates are looking ahead to significant developments across the region's outdoors.
The city's parks director, Britt Haley, hinted at an "item of great interest" in the first week of 2023. She said that would regard Corral Bluffs Open Space and come up at the Jan. 4 meeting of the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) working committee. That's the board reviewing business of the city program using sales tax revenues to acquire land for recreation and conservation.
Since its voter-approved inception in 1997, TOPS has steadily grown the city's ownership of Corral Bluffs. Access at the colorful, east side mosaic has been largely limited to scientists drawn to the world-class paleontology. That's while an adjacent housing development has been in the works.
"Stay tuned," Haley said.
And stay tuned for talks regarding the future of two other wild properties.
Haley expects master planning to begin for an expanded Blodgett Peak Open Space on the city's north side and for Fishers Canyon in the southwest foothills. The two have been identified as end-to-end connections for the long, ambitious Chamberlain Trail, which would tour much of the city's backdrop.
The plan for Blodgett will not involve the bordering Pikeview Quarry, which the city has eyed for a premier bike park. A deal is in place to accept the steep property on the condition of its owning company reclaiming the land to state standards. That reclamation is "making huge progress," Haley said, while encouraging "rain dances for the seeding to take hold."
Meanwhile, she said, the city will look to hire a contractor in the new year to move dirt and vegetate the Black Canyon Quarry above Manitou Springs. The hope is to eventually convert that property into a hub for recreation in bordering canyons, including Waldo.
In 2023, the city also expects to continue planning for a pair of neighborhood parks: Coleman Park on the east side and Grey Hawk Park to the north.
But perhaps the most pressing priority for parks officials in 2023 is an extension of TOPS. A proposed ballot question in April would ask voters to extend the program for 20 years beyond the 2025 sunset.
"I'm hoping that we can celebrate that win, and then launch into conversations with the county," said Susan Davies, executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.
Her organization has long wanted a TOPS-type program covering El Paso County — a program using sales tax portions to fund county-owned parks, open spaces and facilities in Colorado Springs and surrounding Fountain, Black Forest, Peyton, Monument and Palmer Lake. Such programs exist in counties across the Front Range, from Douglas to Larimer.
Between recent conversations to preserve the Paint Mines and Black Forest Section 16 trail, along with the effort to build a nature center on the county's north side, "I think we've got the project list to get people to listen," Davies said.
"I don't think it will happen in 2023," she said, "but let's get city TOPS out of the way, and at least start to have those talks."
On the county side, talks have stalled for more proposed trails in Jones Park, the remote, scenic acreage popularly reached from North Cheyenne Canon Park. Medicine Wheel Trails Advocates Executive Director Cory Sutela has wanted talks to pick back up. Those would involve protecting the Bear Creek watershed and preventing "rogue" trail construction, a matter of acute concern among land managers in 2022.
"One day there will be new trail construction," Sutela said, "but right now, it's an intense advocacy issue."