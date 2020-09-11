Lydia Martinez, owner of Vallejo’s Restaurant, 111 S. Corona St., has put the building up for sale, in preparation to hang up her apron in the near future.
“Yes, the sign just now went up, but the (real estate) market isn’t great, so she’ll hold out for the best offer,” said Diane Vallejo, Martinez’s daughter-in-law.
“She plans to keep cooking until then. The Realtor told her it could be quick or a year from now. I’m sure she’s hoping everyone will come enjoy her food until then. I’d like to get that across to people who think she’s closing now.”
Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Details: 635-0980, facebook.com/vallejosrestaurant.
Social distancing patio
Jeff Zearfoss and Melisa Howard, owners of Local Relic Artisan Ales, 320 S Weber St., celebrated the fifth anniversary of their brewery tasting room with five new beers and an expanded, 5,000 square-foot patio. There’s plenty of good suds to enjoy while staying 6 feet from other happy imbibers.
One last summer dining adventure: Sizzling fajitas, with tips from a Colorado Springs grilling master
The patio is the third project they have completed in the converted The Carter Payne, a 120-year-old historic stone church downtown, since the shutdown from COVID-19. They added a wine bar, Crusade, and new food outlet, BFD (breakfast for dinner), with Brent Beavers, executive chef, doing the food. Beavers also runs his Immerse restaurant in the church. Hours are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Details: 270-0077, localrelic.com.
More winning wines
The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50, Cañon City, keeps taking home awards. They have done it again at the Tasters Guild Wine Competition held in July.
“We were so excited about this,” Sally Davidson, the competition coordinator at the winery, wrote in a news release. “The competition usually happens in April, but like so many was postponed because of COVID-19. We assumed it had been cancelled until I received an email from Joseph Borrello of Tasters Guild about all our medals. Quite a day!”
Here’s a look at their winning wines:
• Gold — 2019 Wild Cañon Harvest, Vineyard Sunset, 2018 Colorado Viognier, 2017 Colorado Cabernet Franc, 2019 Colorado Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017 Colorado Syrah, and 2017 Colorado Merlot.
• Silver — Colorado Riesling, 2018 Monterey Chardonnay, 2017 Colorado Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, 2017 Colorado Merlot Reserve and Sangre de Cristo Nouveau.
• Bronze — 2017 Colorado Merlot Divinity.