Jen Sincero was decidedly not living the dream at 40.

The New York Times bestselling author of the “You are a Badass” series was living in a garage — broke, uncomfortable, feeling purposeless. Money held a negative connotation for her. It was “dirty,” she says, though she also thinks maybe there was parental rebellion at its root.

“Or I discovered I didn’t want to make money because it was a way my dad showed me affection, by giving me money,” said Sincero, a Colorado College graduate.

“If I made money, he wouldn’t be able to give me money and that would be sad for him.”

A lifelong musician who played in several bands and wrote a young adult novel, “Don’t Sleep With Your Drummer,” based on her experience, she’d ask herself, “Seriously, is this the best I can do?” But then she felt inspired to travel to India, even though she knew nothing about the culture.

“I was really intimidated, but something about doing it by myself broke me open,” Sincero said from her home in Santa Fe. “I thought I’d be happy to live in my dingy little garage, and the opposite happened. I expanded bigger than that.”

She came home and got busy improving her life: self-help books, money-making seminars and her riskiest move — hiring a life coach when she had no money and was deep in debt. She spent $7,000 on the coach while making $1,000 a month.

“I called her and begged for my money back,” Sincero said. “She said she wasn’t giving it back, and it would be the most important money I ever spent.”

And it was. With her coach’s encouragement, Sincero successfully switched writing genres and started her own business helping executives write book proposals. In doing so, she learned she enjoyed pep talking her clients rather than writing, and moved into life coaching. The teachings she used with her coaching clients eventually made their way into her 2013 book, “You are a Badass.”

It took awhile, but three years later the book was a bestseller. “You are a Badass at Making Money” followed in 2017, “You are a Badass Every Day” in 2018, and “Badass Habits” in 2020. Sincero will go on tour in 2023 when a 10th anniversary edition of “You are a Badass” is set to be released.

Sincero’s books offer anecdotes from her life, exercises and easily digestible nuggets of wisdom that doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but are phrased in such a way that readers have clearly found compelling.

From “You are a Badass”: “If you want to live a life you’ve never lived, you have to do things you’ve never done,” “It’s just as easy to believe we’re awesome as it is to believe we’re giant sucking things,” and “Procrastination is one of the most popular forms of self-sabotage because it’s really easy.”

Before you begin life improvement plan, you must take stock of what’s working in your life and what is not: “Chances are you’ve got some screwed-up beliefs,” she says.

And she’s a big believer in the Law of Attraction, which says whatever you focus your energy on will come to you.

“The spiritual side of us is always giving us what we desire, whether it’s good or bad,” Sincero said.

“Focusing on what you don’t want brings you that. Thoughts are powerful. You attract what you think about. When I was doing money stuff and guided meditations on money is currency and currency is energy and shifting thoughts around money, it made my hair stand up how much money I made. It came in from weird places.”

What can help change thoughts is meditation, which gives the brain a rut from its typical thoughts.

“Once you notice what ruts there are, you keep an eye out for them,” she said. “The second you start thinking about them you distract yourself. Think about something else, maybe a mantra.”

And to stay on task in your personal growth, she advises regularly attending the “spiritual gym,” which will look different for everybody.

For Sincero it includes lots of hiking, being in nature, staying diligent about not complaining, and absorbing books, podcasts and playlists that keep her motivated to chase goals.

Changing your life and beliefs can be uncomfortable and take work, but it’s the only way forward.

“We make a lot of excuses,” she said. “We’re here for a very short time. You’ve got to make it happen.”

