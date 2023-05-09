The 1951 Broadway musical “Paint Your Wagon” gifted us the gorgeous song “They Call the Wind Maria.”

Such a charming, lithesome name for the weather phenomenon. It brings to mind sweetness.

Lies. All lies.

Wind is the furthest thing from sweetness . Wind’s true name is Maleficent Goblin Fiend. No other weather event makes me crankier.

Why must the wind even blow ?

“Because we’re on a rotating Earth going around the sun,” said Klint Skelly, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Makes sense.

“You’ve got heat differences across the globe which create pressure differences,” Skelly said. “Air moves from high to low pressure. It’s always trying to find the path of least resistance. It’s trying to find the lowest pressure.”

Why does it feel like the path of least resistance is always in my face?

When someone breaks the bad news of wind’s stealthy approach in the forecast, I immediately curl into a fetal position and start mentally perusing my house and yard, imagining which tree branch might crash through my roof and land on my bed while I snooze. I grimace at the section of my fence that resembles the Leaning Towner of Pisa and mourn my procrastination in getting it reinforced . I devise a hair plan — straight up ballerina — and find my tightest, brimmed hat.

As KKTV chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe notes, there are plenty of practical reasons to loathe wind: it makes it feel colder than it is; it fills the air with dirt; it creates fire danger.

Maybe those flying a kite or sailing a boat benefit from the wind, Bledsoe says, but I’d happily forgo either activity until the end times if it meant no more windstorms.

“It sucks to be outside doing any sort of activity when the wind is trying to rip the hair off your head,” Bledsoe said.

As it turns out, we have our big, beautiful Rocky Mountains to blame for the wind. A pox on Pikes Peak. You and your gorgeous, vanilla-frosted range stirring up our atmosphere and making us cantankerous.

A couple of locations in Colorado are known for gap flow winds. El Paso County is one of them, Skelly says.

“Because wind splits around Pikes Peak,” he said. “It’s tall enough to split the wind regime above and create strong winds to the north and south of Pikes Peak. ”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

And if you hear a weather- caster say the words “downslope windstorm,” pack your bags and get outta town. That’s what caused the 90 mph winds Dec. 15, 2021, Skelly says. Power went out around the city for days, including mine. You could barely walk.

Skelly feels two ways about the wind, though a random poll he took in the office of his weather colleagues landed squarely on my disgruntled side of things.

“I’m thankful for winds in the winter season,” he said. “When you start seeing stronger winds, it means we’ll be warmer for the day. But I loathe the dust and constant whipping at my face.”

There exist other, deeper, more psychological reasons the wind might make you a crabby apple.

Weatherzone.com reported one 2015 U.S. study found higher wind speeds were associated with increased levels of depression, as reported by people on Twitter. And a 2008 German study found strong winds made people more likely to feel irritable, jittery or distressed.

“There’s no definitive overarching study directly showing air rushing between areas of unequal pressure in the atmosphere (yep, that’s what wind is!) leads to certain types of behavior. Anecdotally, it seems most of us feel at least slightly unsettled in various ways on windy days,” reported the good people at Weatherzone.com.

My unkind feelings about wind reflect the macrocosm. Many others around the globe have noted the ill effects of a stiff breeze. For example, the National Library of Medicine reports central European countries have the Foehns, dry southerly winds that blow over the Alps and are associated with increased suicide. The Santa Ana winds in California, khamsin winds in the Middle East, mistral winds in southern France and sirocco in Italy are all said to cause psychological distress.

An eastern European study reported you’re more likely to have symptoms of depression when the wind speed is higher than on previous days, reported Healthline.com.

I feel you, world.

So what can we do to combat this wicked whooshing force? I like to turn to ayurveda, the traditional medicine of India that seeks to balance the body through diet, herbs and lifestyle choices.

In ayurveda, the wind is said to be unsettling and ungrounding. It can make us anxious, disturbed and out of sorts. But there are a few ways to help ourselves feel a little safer and less chaotic:

• Wear a scarf. Even something lightweight wrapped around your neck can feel grounding. To maximize this feeling, add a warm hat .

• Have a hot beverage. Make it decaf if you can. Nobody needs a caffeine hit when you’re already overstimulated by the wind.

• Get a little spicy. Ayurveda believes the cold energy of wind can fizzle out your digestive fire. Add some black pepper to your eggs, munch some ginger and add chile flakes to your veggies.

• Eat warm meals. A cold, windy day isn’t the time to crunch a huge cold salad or eat an ice cream sundae. Instead cuddle up to a bowl of hot soup or stew, something that feels grounding and nourishing.

Contact the writer: 636-0270