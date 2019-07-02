We don’t need no Roundup in the backyard.
Hey, gardeners, leave those weeds alone.
(Yes, I channeled Pink Floyd in a story about weeds.)
You might look out your windows and see a sprawl of green growth that threatens to overtake your flowers, your garden, your lawn, maybe even your life. Anybody read Scott Smith’s “The Ruins”?
Perhaps you can reframe the narrative and instead start to see a backyard that plays host to a bevy of beneficial plants. A quick check of the dictionary reveals a weed to be “a valueless plant growing wild, especially one that grows on cultivated ground to the exclusion or injury of the desired crop.” But that greenery you see out your kitchen window isn’t a weed. It’s not valueless. It’s what some call medicine, dinner or tea time.
Take the yellow-headed, sunny-faced dandelion. To some unwitting owners of the plant, a cheery type that leaves yellow fairy dust on your nose if you smell it too enthusiastically, it might appear to taunt them with its relentless and multitudinous ways. But to many an herbalist, they look like a green and yellow swath of liver-detoxifying, salad-boosting, lawn-aerating goodness.
That’s the side I explored this spring as my yard bloomed in golden tones and my weekends begged to be filled with wrangling a weed eater without gashing open my shins. After years of drinking dandelion tea from a box (quite good, actually, but maybe an acquired taste), I decided to tempt fate and try a real one straight from Gaia herself.
Flower and stem down the hatch. Not too bad. Medium astringent, it reminded me of the spring mix of bagged lettuce, with its arugula, baby green romaine, baby spinach, frisée, radicchio and other greenery. I reported my findings to my mom, who invaded her own plant kingdom, snipped a bunch of dandies and stuck them in her freezer, to be added to her smoothie every morning.
These optimistic little plants, also known as the white man’s footprint because Europeans brought them over, are people plants that follow us around, according to Master Herbalist Sarah Grant. Perhaps we can think of them as the dogs of the plant kingdom?
“They’re here to help us. They’re here for the people. They long for us, and they’re playful plants,” said Grant, who also owns A Garden of Healing, a business that sells herbal teas, tinctures and salves. “Everybody grabs a dandelion head when it’s gone to seed and blows it. It’s a people-interacting plant. It’s also very strong.”
They not only aerate our lawn with their deep, large roots allowing moisture into the garden or ground, but also nourish our insides. Dandelion leaves are diuretic, which means a substance that increases the amount of water and salt expelled from the body, and they’re helpful in treating the liver and obstructions of the gallbladder, liver and spleen, said Valerie Blankenship, an herbalist and owner of Sage Woman Herbs. It helps the body cleanse itself and stimulates the elimination organs.
You probably want to avoid the milky part of the stem, as it’s very bitter, though the latex substance can be used to treat warts, Grant said. The rest of the plant is fair game. You can chop and roast them, put the petals in salads and stir-fry the roots. The roots also can be made into tea or tinctures. Grant likes to make a salve out of the dandelions and use it to treat eczema.
One caveat here: Only use dandelions and other plants if they haven’t been sprayed with pesticides over the past five years, Blankenship said.
A couple of other common and beneficial plants, which might present as weeds to the untrained eye, are nettles and lamb’s quarters. Blankenship likes to grow nettles and put them in smoothies or eat them straight up, plucked from the side of a trail. They’re delicious, she said, better than spinach and great for allergies. They’re also good for anemia and for drying blood flow in women who have heavy menstrual cycles.
“You have to be careful to harvest it so you don’t sting yourself,” Blankenship said. “It’s (nettles) usually in an area that has rich soil and running water. It’s very easy to find patches of it near streams where you might be hiking.”
Lamb’s quarters, which look eerily familiar to me, as in I suspect I mowed a bunch of them down with the whacker a few weeks ago, also are supremely nutritious, with high calcium, iron and vitamin C. They’re mild-tasting and good in salads, though because they’re high in oxalic acid, people who have issues with gout will want to avoid them.
This is all well and good, I hear you saying, but how the heck do I know what I’m looking for? Plenty of images are online and in books. Blankenship recommends two: “Edible and Medicinal Plants of the Southern Rockies,” by Mary O’Brien and Karen Vail, and “Medicinal Plants of the Mountain West” by Michael Moore.
Loads of other roughage also are waiting for us to notice them, such as shepherd’s purse, wild mustards, plantain, chickweed and mullein, the latter of which Grant uses to make tea for bronchial issues, oil for her daughter’s ear infections, and as makeshift toilet paper in the wilderness. It’s also known as the farmer’s snow predictor, as it grows as many inches as snow we’re supposed to receive.
“Eating wild weeds is always beneficial. You’re getting a lot of nutrition you wouldn’t get even from organic foods,” Blankenship said. “A lot of the time they’re (organic foods) grown in the same place over and over, and the nutrients might not be as varied, or there aren’t as many trace minerals. There are lots of plants you can use. They might not taste like butter lettuce, but you don’t have to have huge amounts of them, just small amounts.”
I once read that all the weeds within a mile of your home are beneficial to you in some way. True or false? Grant ventures a yes, though it depends on the ground. If it’s a new apartment building, for example, the stuff growing around it might not be what naturally grows there.
“Plants growing naturally on trails as you’re hiking, those are plants to use,” Grant said. “There’s a theory in herbalism called bio-harvesting, which says to harvest the herbs that grow around you naturally and are therefore for us. There are so many. Mallow and purslane grow in between cracks of concrete because they’re saying, ‘Hey, you need to use me.’”
Practice caution, though, as you could encounter some poisonous weeds. On Blankenship’s drive home, she passes a stream with huge water hemlock. That’s not something you want to throw into the family’s garden salad anytime soon.
“Start by learning one plant at a time, researching it and tasting that plant in a tea, eating it if it’s edible,” Grant said. “Always make sure to check which parts are edible. It’s the same with mushrooms. When you’re looking in the forest, you have to know exactly what you’re looking for.”
