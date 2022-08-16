Say you meet a fellow human and he introduces himself as Robert.
What’s your next move? Do you shorten his name to Rob? Bobby? Or stick with Robert?
Greetings from a person who gets her name shortened all the time. Jennifer quickly becomes Jen, even after I’ve shaken hands and said, “Hi, I’m Jennifer.”
I’m not angry, only curious. Half the people in my life call me Jen, the other half Jennifer. And if you have a name that can be shortened, what do you call yourself in your head? (You do talk to yourself in your head, right?) I tend to go with the full version, plus my last name for added emphasis: “Oh Jennifer Mulson, what are you even doing with your life?”
I’ve introduced myself as Jen for the better part of my life, but began using the fullest expression of my name in the last 15 years for several reasons, one related to feeling like I was growing into a different version of myself, and another due to these sorts of conversations:
Me: “Hi, I’m Jen Mulson.”
Them: “Jan Mulson! Nice to meet you.”
Me (maybe, depending on my mood): “Uh, Jen.”
Them: “Jan! Great name. Love ‘The Brady Bunch.’”
And yes, my byline is Jennifer, but my work email is Jen. This is simply because I haven’t gotten around to walking the 40 feet to the IT department to ask about changing it.
I’m reminded of perhaps the one time I sliced an acquaintance’s name in half. She was a regular at my yoga classes. We were friendly — she’d even made me a pair of earrings for Christmas. Her name was Barbara. I knew that, and yet I still called her Barb one Saturday morning. This did not go over well. I was immediately corrected and felt about 2 inches tall. I blame it on my frazzled mind caused by a busy Saturday morning checking people into class. When I saw her name pop up on the computer screen, it conjured up another friend and co-worker, also named Barbara, who did go by Barb. And I blurted out the latter. Honest mistake.
So perhaps others are making honest mistakes when they shorten names.
And then there was the time I was granted the choice of putting a name on a fellow trainee’s nametag at a yoga training. His name was Michael. He told me to decide. I wrote Mike. I don’t know why. Probably because the nametag was small and people would be better able to see the word Mike from across the room versus Michael. But yet again, I had clearly made the wrong choice, judging by his demeanor. And I wondered why he hadn’t just put the name he wanted on the nametag. We do need to take some responsibility for helping others know what to call us.
So why does one shorten a name when meeting somebody and being handed a specific name? I conducted in-depth market research, meaning I asked co-workers.
Take my editor, for instance, who has a name that can be, and often is, shortened from two syllables to one. He’s encountered regular bouts of shortening from the time he was a tyke. He’s not nearly as easygoing as this gal is. He corrects people. I do not. But hey, good for him. He’s got boundaries and knows how to use them, something I’ll be working on until I can no longer hear somebody say my name.
So, could shortening be about efficiency? I mean, who’s got time for more than one syllable in this fast-paced world we live in?
Our amiable, tow-headed summer college intern, who was forced to listen to plenty an inane conversation over the last couple of months, was treated to this goodie on her way out. She pitched this theory: It’s about power.
Insert head scratch here. Hadn’t considered that option. Neither had another co-worker, who suggested we should always give people the benefit of the doubt, before admitting he had almost shortened somebody’s name in an email that very day. But he caught himself, when he could find no indication in her email that the writer went by the shortened name he wanted to give her.
I interrogated him, reporter to reporter, about why he almost renamed her. His response? “(Long pause.) Uh, I don’t know.”
My best guess is those who take liberties with names mean no harm. They’re trying to create congeniality and a path toward a deeper relationship. One in which, perhaps, actual nicknames do emerge. You know, like Chewy. Or Bubbles. Jonesy.
Which leads me to my next question. (I’ve got a million of ‘em.) Do you use people’s nicknames? If I know somebody named Tallulah goes by Skippy, I will resist calling her Skippy ‘til my dying day. Hypocrisy, thy name is Jen? Jennifer? Jenny?
I simply don’t feel like I’ve earned the nickname. And frankly, if we’re going to be friends, I’d like to come up with my nickname. It’s such an excellent indication of the sweetness of a relationship when you can cook up a nickname for a friend, and especially a significant other. So I don’t want to use a secondhand one.
However, if somebody introduces himself as “Jeremy, but please call me Goochie,” then alright fine, I’ll call him Goochie, but I will cringe inside every time. We need to honor what people want to be called.
And also, why do some people introduce themselves as their nicknames? What is the psychology behind that? And am I overthinking this? Very possible.
Yours truly, J. Cool.
Contact the writer: 636-0270