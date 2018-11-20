If you encounter Judith Piazza on a trail, don’t be offended if she doesn’t greet you or share small talk about the weather.
She’s on a medicine walk, a mindful walk through Mother Nature to gather messages from the trees, rocks, bugs, animals and creeks. It’s not quite shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, a concept coined by the Japanese in the 1980s for a therapeutic nature walk that’s an important part of preventive health care.
“A medicine walk, in my experience, is opening to the messages all around me,” said Piazza, “and considering everything is alive and can be the bringer of a message.”
Piazza calls herself a sound medicine woman. She plays a wide range of instruments, including drums, flutes, didgeridoo, guitar and dulsitar, a cross between a dulcimer and sitar. She offers devotional and community song, rhythm workshops, healing sound workshops, performances and kirtans at Colorado College’s Shove Chapel and elsewhere.
She first touched on the idea of medicine walks while working at an ecology center in Michigan, where a Native American taught about the Red Road, which is a commitment to a spiritual way of life and health and healing, and the medicine wheel, the idea that everything is connected and understanding where we are on the wheel can help us understand where we are and where we’re headed in life.
“For many years I have been inspired by the Red Road of indigenous people,” said Piazza, “which is the Earth road, of being in constant relationship with all of my life, all my relations, which is a Lakota saying. We are all connected. Learning and direct experience with medicine wheel teaching and bringing that into nature, that’s what a medicine walk is.”
Her time working at The Ojai Foundation in California, an educational sanctuary that provides rites of passage programs, nature immersion retreats and more, introduced her to the practice of council, the practice of listening and speaking from the heart without judgement, criticism or denial. She uses that concept in her medicine walks and medicine wheel practice as the idea that we are always listening for what is ours to hear.
In a recent email to followers, Piazza spoke of a recent 4-mile medicine walk in Colorado: “Cold winds blowing… winds of change. Animal bones… reminding me of the old and the useless dying. A woman with a strong attitude showed herself in an old tree limb, in salute, one hand on hips… Be strong, carry on, show yourself.”
Piazza tries to take a medicine walk at least once every season. It’s almost as if the woods pull her to them when she needs them most. Each walk starts with an intention or a question and the idea that there are messages for her.
“I start in gratitude for my life and for the beauty all around me,” she said. “I continue and try to stay as thought-free as possible. I try not to interpret any experience and just try to have the experience. In a way, we have to un-brainwash ourselves from the idea of trying too hard or expecting something to happen. It’s really a practice of surrendering to direct experience and receiving.”
It doesn’t have to be an all-day walk or even a two-hour walk. Set out for whatever time fits your schedule and go alone. Try to not look at other people and stay in your own experience. You can walk for awhile and sit for awhile. Listen to your intuition.
Sit by a tree and ask if it has any messages for you, said Piazza. It might feel crazy at first, but the more you do it, the more natural and instinctive it becomes.
She remembers walking through Utah canyons when she sat and asked a rock for its message for her.
“Immediately in my heart mind, I heard the answer: ‘Getting old isn’t so bad.’ It was just funny. The imagination is clearly part of a medicine walk. In school or out, they say it’s only in your imagination. But the imagination is a very important practice we can use. It’s there for us to use it.”
