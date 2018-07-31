A former co-worker liked to tease me about all the “stretching” I did.
He was referring to yoga, of course.
I expect he was trying to get a rise out of me, and I’m sure I delivered with some righteous indignation about how yoga is much more than stretching. Time passed, though, and I decided to let the comments roll off my back.
After more than a decade of yoga practice and teaching, I’ve finally learned that some people are genuinely interested and will give it a shot, and others never will. Either way is fine. It’s not for everybody.
But he did get me thinking about the word “stretching” and how that’s not such a bad thing. Or something to get worked up about.
Yes, there’s a juicy amount of stretching in yoga postures, which is why the practice is so good for us.
Another co-worker once likened our aging human bodies to spiders when they die. He said if we don’t take the time to stretch our muscles and keep them flexible, long and supple, we’ll gradually curl up on ourselves and become a brittle bag of bones. Made sense to me.
Seth Godin, a best-selling author, speaker and entrepreneur who has 18 books to his credit, recently wrote a blog post about stretching. I’m fairly certain he wasn’t referring to yoga, but I naturally took it in that direction.
He wrote about two polar opposites: staying still and breaking. In-between is stretching — making choices that stretch and grow you, such as accepting a work assignment that’s a bit out of your comfort zone or extending a lunch invite to somebody you’d like to know better.
A former editor often challenged me to stretch myself in my writing, by tackling stories that required more extensive reporting or telling a story in a more creative way. Stretching is a challenge, to be sure, but ultimately an invigorating one when you realize you are wholly capable of more than you thought.
Stretching can take place in any facet of your life, including on the yoga mat, where you might think you’re already getting a decent stretch. But perhaps you can take it a little further: Stay in a pose for three extra breaths, work on a seemingly impossible arm balance or inversion for five minutes every day, stay in savasana (final relaxation) an extra five minutes. That last one can be tough for Type-A yogis who probably want to skip it and get on with their schedule.
I admit to you now, with my head hung a little low, that I’m not always the poster child for stretching. I’m better at it in yoga than I am off the mat.
Maintaining the status quo can feel comfortable, safe and easy. But is that really what you want as the years go by? To remain the same? To not grow? I thought not.
How can you stretch yourself, either on the yoga mat or in life? I’d love to know. Inspire me, fair readers: jen.mulson@gazette.com.