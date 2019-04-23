Distractions, I’ve known a few.
Here’s how it goes for me sometimes in the middle of a yoga sculpt class. And yes, that’s a delightfully grueling circuit training-like class that marries yoga poses and light weights. I loathe it. I love it.
We’re on rep No. 11 billion, and I notice a real (or imagined?) stray hair stuck in my eyelashes or my mouth. I set my weights down and attend to the business of removing said hair. And hey, bonus if it gets me out of a few painful reps at the same time. Oh, wait, maybe that’s precisely why I’m doing it.
Then I peek at my classmates. One is fixing the strap of her tank top. Another is gulping lavender liquid from his water bottle. (What is that? I probably don’t want to know.) And another is dabbing her sweat droplets with a towel.
We all do it: distract ourselves from the work, not only of a fitness class, but often of simply being alive.
Sometimes I think our species spends our days searching for ways to distract ourselves: mindless eating all day, constantly blaring TV, nightly substance intake, idle gossip and the insidious phenomenon that beguiles the best of us — phone addiction, the ultimate in distraction.
What do they all have in common? They take our minds off the uncomfortable and painful sensations of sitting with our thoughts. Hey, it’s hard to sit in the muck with yourself. I get it. But I also think it’s important to at least give it a shot. You can easily live an unrealized life, where you don’t consider anything for too long. But there’s a richer life to be had when you dive a little deeper into what makes up the landscape of your inner scenery.
Undeniable benefits exist when you don’t constantly occupy your every waking second: creativity, ideas, solutions, wisdom, guidance. That beautiful muse many an artist speaks of might even alight for a visit. It’s all born of breathing room.
I’ve begun to watch my own need for distraction, that strong urge to do something mindless and easy. It happens in the evenings when I sit down to read a book. Only a few minutes in, I feel that familiar itch to pick up my phone and do something, anything: maybe check email, do a crossword puzzle or Google something. No social media scroll-throughs these days, as I’ve managed to eliminate those platforms from my device.
I resist the pull (half the time, I can’t lie) and let myself feel the wave of accompanying frustration that results from refusing my brain that hit of dopamine it so badly craves from the instant gratification of a new email, Facebook like or Instagram heart. It is definitely a practice.
That same itch rears its head during the workday, too, perhaps when I’m tangling with a story that won’t flow. What’s an easy hit of peace? A snack when I’m not particularly hungry. A stick of gum. Maybe a quick peek at Instagram stories. And there it is again at home, as I go about getting dressed or making meals. Instead of meandering through the silence, I’ll turn on a podcast, filling the white space so I might not have to, oh my goodness, hear my own thoughts.
The practice of staving off distractions brings to mind a Sanskrit word sometimes tossed about during yoga class: tapas. (Yes, same word, but no, not tiny plates of food, at least in this case.) It can be translated to heat. It also can mean to sit in the fire and get uncomfortable, to do the work, to build the practice, to strengthen the discipline. It can become more painful (in a good way) when we become more mindful about not avoiding, but embracing, ourselves. And you might come to realize, when you finally do sit down and get to know the insides of your head, it’s not such a scary place after all.
