Western society wants you to be done with your grief and mourning posthaste.
Get in, get out, and move on with your life.
Those around you might give you a year, tops, before assuming you’ve made your peace with the loss, said Alan Wolfelt, a world-renowned grief educator and founder of Center for Loss and Life Transition in Fort Collins.
But Wolfelt knows that’s far from the truth. As a teen, he went through several devastating losses — a friend and his grandparents. And after being handed our culture’s clichés, such as “Buck up and carry on,” the 16-year-old promised himself he’d open a center for loss and provide a safe space where people could mourn.
“If people don’t feel safe, they don’t grieve,” he said.
Now the author of 84 books about bereavement, Wolfelt has traveled the globe giving presentations on bereavement. He defines grief as what you think and feel on the inside, and mourning as what you do when you express your grief on the outside.
“We have the shortest social norms for mourning,” Wolfelt said about Western culture. “We give three days off for mourning and the funeral, and that had better be for an immediate relative. We are mourning-avoidant, or emotion-phobic, around grief and loss.”
Wolfelt has a saying he likes to repeat: “If you mourn well, you live well, and love well.”
His upcoming programs will help people acknowledge the need to mourn, despite living in a culture that tells us to keep our chins lifted. Healing takes time, and we need to allow ourselves the knowledge that life will be forever changed due to the loss.
He’ll also cover misconceptions about grief, what makes one person’s grief different from another’s, ways we teach others we’re mourning, and what emotions and behaviors we might encounter along the way.
“People try to push themselves forward and are intolerant of the need to mourn,” Wolfelt said. “They lie about being fine and then they’re incongruent. If you’re not authentic, you put yourself on hold from integrating the loss into your life.”
Grief and mourning didn’t always look like it does today. We now live in the world’s first death-free generation, Wolfelt said. It used to be normal to feel melancholy for an extended period of time after a death, or to have a mourning funeral. In the early 1900s, a 10-year-old was familiar with the realities of aging and death. People died in their homes; their bodies kept for a few days so loved ones could say goodbye. Children weren’t sent off to eat ice cream at a friend’s house and avoid the situation. They were allowed their own process of grief and mourning.
The scenario has changed. Nowadays you could be in your 40s and never have attended a funeral, Wolfelt said. As a society, we haven’t been around death. It’s been secreted away from us. People die in hospitals. Bodies are cremated.
Wolfert also cites the loss of mourning-related clothing in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, when people stopped wearing black, the traditional color of mourning. It acted as a symbol to strangers, an indication that a fellow human had special emotional needs and was going through an intense time. It signaled an openness so others could approach, ask who died and have a conversation that allowed a way to honor the mourner’s love story.
“Some people I see say my family doesn’t do death,” Wolfelt said. “Years ago you did death whether you wanted to or not. We’ve been trying to go around it instead of through it. We see people throw parties instead of funerals. We try to be happy instead of have proper sorrows of the soul.”
Avoiding properly grieving and mourning by rushing through it or tamping down your emotions can have long-term consequences. You can end up “living in the shadow of the ghosts of grief,” Wolfert said, which can look like anxiety that becomes panic attacks, clinical depression, difficulty in relationships and addictive behaviors.
We are affected in five realms when we don’t bereave: physical, cognitive, emotional, social and spiritual.
“If you mourn, you’ll have grief bursts for the rest of your life, but they’ll soften over time,” Wolfert said. “They’re recursive in nature. It’s normal to protest in the face of a loss. It’s normal to have a sense of sadness, but if you don’t mourn, instead of the symptoms softening, they become hard. Grief will try to get your attention until you give it the attention it deserves.”
