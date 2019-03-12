Every night I say sweet dreams to a white-haired senior citizen.
My gentleman’s likes: fine dining, long drives, belly massage, gazing at me with his big brown eyes. Dislikes: when I wipe goop out of the corner of his eyeballs, cucumbers (who could blame a guy?).
His name is Butter, and he’s a 13 ½-year-old American Eskimo dog. He’s also the centerpiece of my latest dog experiment: Nights in White Satin (with Butter). Not to be confused with “Tuesdays With Morrie.”
Why the mission? No. 1: He is the pickle to my peanut butter and the honey to my tea, the cod liver to my oil and the Nair to my stubble. You get the picture. No. 2: Perhaps he’d enjoy a larger piece of real estate on which to snooze during the night and feel safer and happier next to his pack, which consists of, well, me. And No. 3: Research.
Perhaps you heard about the eye-popping study that dropped in November? It surveyed 962 women living around the country and found that 55 percent sleep with a dog, 31 percent with a cat and 57 percent with a person. I remain unclear on whether this study counted women who slept with a person and a cat or dog (talk to me like I’m a 5-year-old, medical jargonists).
Brace yourself: The study found that those ladies living large at night with only their pooch in bed? They’re rising and shining better than you and your morning smoothie with wheatgrass and turmeric ever will.
And there’s more. Dog owners went to bed earlier and woke up earlier than those who had cats and no dogs. Dogs disturbed sleep less and brought on stronger feelings of comfort and security than their human counterparts, while cats who slept in bed were said to be as disruptive as people and brought on weaker feelings of comfort and security than human beings and dogs.
Does this surprise you? Because I have zero astonishment. Human bedmates disrupt sleep? You don’t say. Cats, too? How much sleep do you get when one insists on wrapping itself around your head? Because I’m going to guess none.
I’ve tried to establish a nightly sleep routine with Butter since I adopted him almost four years ago, but he needed to unwind a little after spending the first decade of his life living in a cage as a puppy mill victim. He got grumpy in certain positions, so I let him be by himself in a dog bed right next to my bed, where I could easily reach down and scritch-scrotch his head. But that grumpiness has largely dissipated.
So the time feels right to give co-sleeping another try. And listen, the biggest factor operating against me isn’t Butter, it’s my own dang self. Isn’t that always the case? Learning to sleep alongside another person has never been my strong suit. It’s astonishing to hear other folks say they toss and turn and can’t sleep when their nighttime companion is missing. But dogs are a different story. As the study reports, they’re a huge source of comfort and companionship and usually don’t snore (minus my poor little pug, RIP Porkchop) or talk in their sleep (now that would be a well-publicized study). They don’t kick you or shake the bed when they get up to go to the bathroom, and they don’t set the alarm for some ungodly hour.
So here we go. A report from the field:
Night one
9:30 p.m.: Does subject realize that simply by being within easy arm’s reach, subject will receive about 77 percent more belly rubs and 62 percent more cuddling before bed? Unknown.
Midnight: Subject is more squirrelly than anticipated.
12:30 a.m.: Mission aborted. Subject removed from bed and relocated to his own bed.
Night two
Midnight: Hey, this is really working. Subject is zonked out. Might even be emitting a soft, yet wholly pleasant, snore. Subject receives big kiss on muzzle.
4:30 a.m.: Subject has decided early morning is ideal for hearty and thorough exfoliation of private parts. Sound and movement are greater than one might anticipate.
4:32 a.m: Still going.
4:35 a.m.: Can it really be that dirty?
4:37 a.m.: Mission aborted.
Night three
9:45 p.m.: Subject positions tuchas maximus where human’s right elbow rests on bed as she reads. Subject repeatedly offers candid unhappy opinions of said elbow brushing against his rear commodity.
9:50 p.m.: Human is tie-tie. Subject seems uninvested in mission. Study schmudy.
9:55 p.m.: Mission aborted.
Night four
10 p.m.: Success feels imminent. Subject clearly understands what is up with new sleeping arrangement as evidenced by... nothing. Absolutely nothing, except human being’s tremendous ability to anthropomorphize animals.
6:30 a.m.: Both parties survive night unscathed. Success? To be determined. Maintenance plan set in motion.