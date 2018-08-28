Forgive me if this question borders on the too personal. But that never stopped me before.
Have you had a spiritual experience? Something you can point to and say: This is how I know something bigger than me exists?
For most of my life, I’ve wanted something definitive and undeniable to happen. Perhaps a great parting of the heavens while a lush symphony plays and a voice calls down to me, “Jennifer, we’re all here rooting for you.” Or a grand vision in the middle of the night, with floating angelic figures or loved ones who have passed on before me.
Something I could hold onto and say yes, this. This means we’re not alone in the universe. Something is holding us, guiding us, believing in us, wanting the best for us, allowing us to make mistakes yet miraculously withholding judgment.
While neither of the above scenarios has taken place (yet I still hope), I can point to a few instances of divine connection on a smaller scale, such as interactions and relationships with animals, domesticated and wild, and moments during yoga practice and in meditation. There are also the dreams, particularly the vivid one that felt more like a halfway state between waking and sleeping, when I accepted a phone call from my deceased father. I still clearly remember his voice telling me he was doing fine and wouldn’t see me again for a very long time.
And then there was the night years ago when the hair on the back of my head was gently tugged at the bar George’s Union Station (now Peak 31 @ Union Station) while waiting for a Guns N’ Roses cover band to hop on stage. Not a soul was within hair-pulling distance, and I pledge to you my complete sobriety.
While I certainly don’t consider the latter a spiritual experience, I do think the bar owners should consider smudging the place with sage once in awhile.
Those experiences, however, have seemed to drop off, or maybe I’ve grown ignorant or more narcissistic and can’t see outside of myself. I’ve asked for signs and received nothing, or at least nothing I could understand. I’ve felt a void.
A few weeks ago, though, I got in line at a coffee shop behind Charles, my favorite street person and, quite possibly, the friendliest man downtown.
Everybody seems to know Charles. He’s always a joy to encounter, as he wanders up and down Tejon Street and into and out of coffee shops in the early morning, perennially holding his cup of coffee and booming out greetings and well wishes to passersby. From what I can gather, he has a roof over his head, though I’m not sure about his situation.
That morning, I was feeling particularly upset about something when he said to me, “Good morning, how you doing? I’m hanging in there. One day at a time.”
My eyes welled up. It’s not super fun to burst into tears in Einstein Bros. Bagels, but sometimes it can’t be helped.
Charles was so kind. He wrapped me in a big hug and said, “It’s OK. Be strong, be strong. One day at a time.” He grabbed some napkins for my wet cheeks. And after I’d gotten my coffee and readied to leave, he gave me another side hug and uttered words of comfort and encouragement that I can’t recall now.
It was maybe the kindest gesture I remember from a relative stranger. And the thing is, Charles won’t remember what he did that morning. I’m not sure why, but he doesn’t recall any of our interactions or conversations over the three or four years we’ve been acquainted. His gesture was straight from the heart. An ephemeral moment for him, a forever memory for me.
It took me a few days after that exchange, but it finally struck me as I walked to work one morning that my interaction with Charles was the spiritual experience I’d sought.
I mentally slapped my forehead in disbelief. It was right there all along. Messages from the divine mostly don’t come with a bolt of lightning and big, booming voices. They’re the small moments on a random Wednesday morning when a fellow human being, with his own struggles, isn’t repelled by the sight of your tears and stops to hug you and get you some makeshift tissues.
What you ask for often doesn’t come in the form you pictured or expected. But if we can stay out of our limited minds and open to the possibilities, the divine could be as close as your nearest coffee shop.
