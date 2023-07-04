A cemetery can be more than a space to pay homage to our loved ones. It can also be a place where we celebrate our aliveness.

New York-based performance artist Eiko Otake asks us to consider our relationships with life, death and cemeteries in “With the Dead,” an adaptation of her 2020 performance at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, N.Y. She’ll perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery. Violinist David Harrington, who founded the Kronos Quartet, a string quartet, will provide musical accompaniment. It’s free.

“I don’t want to preach to people,” said Otake, 71. “There is a reason to think about death, but people have huge reasons to avoid it. For example, they are traumatized by an experience or somebody close to them is dying and it’s in their mind and they can’t get more to it. I don’t want to make a sweeping statement that we should all think about death.”

Known for her slow movement-based performances, Otake will bring that same mindfulness to Evergreen, where she’ll quietly and reverently interact with the headstones. Though she usually performs alone, about 20 community members will join her for the piece.

“It’s not that I want to die anytime soon,” she said. “But avoiding the subject doesn’t help us. As we live and live longer, we also know so many people who die. Being outside where the mountains can be seen and the sunlight is changing it’s beautiful, but you’re not avoiding the reality, which is a cemetery. It’s important to me that we are gathering in a place that has history.”

An hour before her 7 p.m. performance, Harry Weil, the vice president of education and public programs at Green-Wood Cemetery; Evergreen Cemetery Director Cheryl D. Godbout; and Dianne Hartshorn, founder and director of Heritage Evergreen, a nonprofit that helps care for the historic cemetery, will give a public talk, “Cemetery as a Place for Art and Reflection.”

A reception and conversation with Otake and Harrington will follow the performance.

Otake also has an exhibit, “Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II,” at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center through July 29. She and Harrington will perform a second time on Friday at the FAC during First Friday Downtown.

Over more than five decades of performing, Otake has heard many audience members share their stories of grief. “With the Dead” was born in the aftermath of her mother’s death and the large number of deaths caused by the pandemic.

“Her question was how do we care for the dead?” said Colorado College Associate Professor of Dance Shawn Womack. “Another question she has is in the process of dying how do we practice dying? She writes about honoring the dead and dying. And another thing that’s so powerful is honoring the dead who don’t have a grave.”

Otake believes the slow nature of her cemetery performance can help people pause and reflect on their losses.

“It’s good to provide an occasion for people to think about living and their memories and give them permission,” she said. “Seven p.m. is a beautiful time of day and we celebrate the dead people that are here, but we are still living so we can recognize our time being together.”

