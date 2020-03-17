So you’ve got toilet paper and hand sanitizer for months, if not years.
(Can you spare a square? I’ve never been one to hoard for blizzards, let alone pandemics.)
It seems to me perhaps the one thing we can all do, in the wake of that which shall go unnamed, is to do the work of boosting our immune systems. You know, that part of the body that helps kill and fend off unwanted bad guys. Yes, absolutely cleanse your hands while singing songs, but when a pesky bugger secretly gets inside you, you want a top-notch machine that will wage war while you go about your daily business. And while none of the following suggestions are guaranteed to prevent you from getting the you-know-what or the flu or a simple cold, it never hurts to take charge of your health.
• Sleep. This one might be even easier, what with event cancellations, social distancing and self-quarantining. What else to do but get a few extra hours of snooze time? Last year a study by the University of Tübingen in Germany found a mechanism linking sleep to the functioning of the immune system. The study, which can be found in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, found that a good night of sleep can boost the effectiveness of specialized immune cells called T cells. Plus, don’t you just feel like a million bucks after a juicy night of counting sheep?
• Move your body. Harvard Health Publishing reports that exercise promotes good circulation, which helps the cells and substances of the immune system move through the body and do their job better. It’s handy that the weather’s getting nicer. Even if you’ve put a temporary kibosh on going to the gym or a fitness class because you’re worried about catching something, you can still go for a nice, long walk and get some fresh air. Or try an online yoga or other workout video. There are endless options.
• Quit sugar. Or at least reduce it. Simply put, sugar depresses immune function. WebMD reports that eating or drinking too much sugar curbs immune system cells that attack bacteria. The effect can last up to a few hours after a couple of sugary drinks. Is that daily Dr. Pepper really worth it? Make it a very occasional treat, or find a soda sweetened with stevia.
• Chomp on vegetables and fruits. Sure, there are some that have more nutrition than others, but the only ones that can help are the ones you actually ingest. So indulge in the ones you like. It’s boatloads better than a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Puffs. P.S. Garlic and onions are considered extra beneficial to your immune system.
• Also take in stuff that’s good for your gut, where most of your immune system resides. Eat fermented foods, which are rich with happy bacteria for your belly. Try kimchi, sauerkraut, kefir and kombucha. “Lactic acid bacteria are microbes that can ferment certain foods,” reported Medical News Today. “For example, they can produce yogurt from milk and sauerkraut from cabbage. They are also present in the gut of most mammals. The bacteria belong to a large group of ‘functional microorganisms’ that ferment foods from plant and animal sources. These microbes alter food in many ways that humans make use of and are beneficial to health.”
• Don’t smoke. You already know this.
• Herbs. Back in November, when all we were worried about was winter’s flu and cold season, I chatted with Dawn Franz, a nutritional health coach at Natural Grocers. She recommended a few supplements to help boost immunity, including vitamin D3, reishi, NAC (N-acetyl cysteine) and selenium. My favorite immune booster right now? Oil of oregano. One drop twice a day. I can’t lie, it tastes utterly foul, but the research is overwhelmingly positive.
• Stay warm. Cover your neck and head. This is something I gleaned from traditional Chinese medicine, which teaches that the back of your neck is particularly vulnerable to wind, one of the six external pathogens in TCM.
• Nasal irrigation. In other words, dust off the old neti pot. Keep your nasal passages moist. “One study found that people who did preventive daily nasal irrigation had significantly fewer episodes of upper respiratory symptoms, shorter symptom duration and fewer days with nasal symptoms compared to those who did not irrigate their nose daily,” reported Dr. Elisa Song on her website healthykidshappykids.com.
• Don’t panic. I know, easier said than done. But the cortisol and adrenaline that stress sends shooting through your body aren’t doing you any favors. Slow down, focus on your breath and embrace the giant slices of free time we now all suddenly have, what with all the cancellations. Try to talk about something other than the headlines. Find some fun and joy where you can. Refuse to succumb to fear.
Contact the writer: 636-0270