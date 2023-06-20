In a world of never-ending decisions, how do you make yours?

Because mine is an indecisive soul. Probably 75% of my daily choices are a tug of war. This or that? Here or there? Yes or no? Now or later? To outside parties, I might appear unfaltering. On the inside, though, lurks a roiling storm of maybe this but not that, what if, but then that, so no, but maybe? On my best days, I make a choice and stick. On the other days, inertia has her way. And remember, not making a decision is also a decision.

You might think: Why can’t she just make up her mind, that silly goose? A fair question. Does anyone else struggle? Sometimes there are too many decisions to be made. Too many ways to mess up. Sometimes I’d like somebody else to make them all for me. And I’ll make theirs. That sounds like a rollicking game. Any takers?

This wavering has seemed to grow the longer I steep in the teacup of adulthood. Is it because I no longer harbor the bliss of youthful ignorance? Have lost that wondrous beginner’s mind? Or because I’ve secured enough life experience to know the many ways a thing can go sideways? And the understanding that some choices are irreversible?

I know not, fair readers. We have to make so many decisions every day, don’t we? Tiny, inconsequential ones, like which pantaloons do I pull on today? Or giant, life-changing ones, like is this the year I become an expat in the Galapagos Islands?

All of these decisions knit the fabric of a life. My concern seems to be unraveling the entire scarf with one wrong choice. It’s like that saying: The days are long but the years are short. The decisions might be infinitesimal, but they all add up into our one precious life. Make one different choice every day and who knows what effect it could have on your life. It’s like the water relentlessly flowing over a rock in a stream. How has it molded and shaped it into something different years later?

When a decision is upon you, do you go with your head or heart? And is there a third option: your gut? And really, how do you decipher between any of these?

We’re often handed the advice to go with your heart, but friends, I’ve done this and wound up breaking that same heart. It’s a nice trope to throw around, but I believe the heart needs some backup from your logic, intuition and heuristic knowledge — all the practical experience and information you’ve stored over time, but don’t know you know.

Maybe all decisions should be made lickety-split. First thought, best thought, as the Buddhists say. Or made with the help of another. A co-worker I finagled into a conversation about this said it was easier when she made decisions in tandem with another person. That way, if it turned out poorly, at least there was someone else to shoulder the responsibility.

Here’s the way I mostly make my decisions: with my body. I live and feel my way into each option — this works for big and small ones, like what to eat for lunch — and notice how I feel inside that choice. Constriction in my chest and a rounding of my shoulders can indicate a no. Expansiveness in my chest and a feeling of opening can mean yes.

Butterflies in my belly, particularly about a romantic partner, are, sadly a no. We’ve been sold a stack of lies about butterflies being a sign someone is meant for you, but that’s never worked out for me. Mostly those ‘flies were anxiety and a way my body was trying to alert me.

If the idea of something makes me feel tired, I pay attention. A sense of dread or an electric spark also offers valuable information.

As a former yoga teacher who probably said, “Listen to your body” in about a thousand classes, my skin sheath is my best source of wisdom.

