Obesity can be a touchy topic during a visit to the doctor.

Sometimes patients feel judged. Other times they want to discuss the issue, but only get a few minutes to skim the surface and often receive the usual advice to eat less and move more.

The disease deserves a deep dive, as more than 70% of Americans are overweight and more than 40% are considered obese, which can lead to more than 200 health issues, including Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, hypertension, fatty liver disease, heart disease and cancer.

And sometimes it’s not a patient’s fault, and has nothing to do with eating too much and not moving their body enough, says Dr. Seth Kramer, a UCHealth primary care physician and assistant professor at CU School of Medicine. Weight issues can be caused by medications for other issues; genetics; metabolism; neuroendocrine hormones; and different types of fat, such as white versus brown fat.

“Some things are out of one’s control,” Kramer said. “A lot of them are working hard at weight loss or to maintain weight. And they struggle, not because they’re lazy or eating too much.”

Obesity not only causes physical distress, but also psychological distress. A journal of psychiatric research recently reported a 33% increase in the rate of depression in obese patients.

“Treating obesity can directly affect mental health,” said William Kuhn, a physician’s assistant at UCHealth Primary Care — Scarborough. “It’s an important field of medicine, and if we can continue to remove the stigma, that this is not something a patient has caused — that there are factors they can control — but it’s not their fault entirely.”

And if you think obesity isn’t an issue in Colorado, thanks to our love of being outside and doing all the athletic things, you’re wrong. Though our fair state always ranks No. 1 or No. 2 in terms of being least obese, the numbers are changing.

“That rate is increasing even here in Colorado to the levels other states were, like Kentucky, five years ago,” Kramer said. “Over 25% of the state is overweight or obese. We’re increasing. We’re going in the other direction.”

As a response, UCHealth and CU School of Medicine created PATHWEIGH, a new approach to prioritize weight loss discussion, destigmatize obesity and make it easier for people to ask for help. It should not be mistaken for a weight loss program, such as Weight Watchers, Noom or Jenny Craig.

Instead of touching briefly on weight loss during a regular visit with their primary care doctor, patients can request a PATHWEIGH appointment with their doctors to talk specifically about their weight and develop an individualized approach for weight loss.

“PATHWEIGH is trying to normalize weight management as a health issue to get health care from a physician and team,” said Jodi Summers Holtrop, professor and vice chair for the Research Department of Family Medicine at CU School of Medicine. “It’s a toolset and a system for the medical practice to help do this for their patients.”

A pilot study that began in 2018 showed significant weight loss for patients when they used weight-prioritized visits. PATHWEIGH was introduced to UCHealth primary clinics in 2019 and now all adult-facing clinics in Colorado offer the visits. It’s not available for children.

“There’s a demand that patients want to talk to providers about this,” Kramer said. “They might not have had a great experience in the past — there’s a bias that comes in with weight. On the provider’s side, it’s less than 1% is it brought up or patients are offered more than just lifestyle, diet and exercise.”

Kuhn has offered PATHWEIGH for over a year at his clinic and done about 70 visits so far.

“It’s been well-received,” he said. “It’s making a good impact in patients’ lives.”

Highlands Ranch resident Chione Gomes is finding success after about a half-dozen PATHWEIGH visits with Kuhn. It’s a big change from her previous primary care visits, during which she found doctors were reluctant to discuss her weight issues and would often redirect her to dietitians or weight loss programs.

“Not having to go through a weight loss clinic to have access to weight management is great,” Gomes said. “There’s still stigma with weight and weight issues. People still see it as there are weight loss surgeries, so they think you shouldn’t be fat anymore, that it’s easy to lose weight. They don’t understand all the facets that go along with it. To go to primary care and to be able to talk with your physician you have trust in and have access with that is so helpful.”

Prior to the visit, patients are asked to fill out an online questionnaire that asks about concerns and barriers that may have triggered increased weight; previous treatments; when they noticed the weight gain or felt obesity was a problem; and what they’re doing to address weight loss, such as counting calories or exercising. Once they get to the office, their vital signs and weight circumference are taken.

During the appointment, the patient and physician talk about medications and what types of lifestyle modifications can be made, such as tweaks to diet, physical activity and medications. They also discuss how obesity is affecting the patient and how it might be changing other conditions in their body. Patients are encouraged to continue making weight-prioritized visits, much like one would do with any other chronic disease.

Gomes, who had weight loss surgery in 2011, came to Kuhn when she started to regain the weight. Since starting PATHWEIGH she’s lost about 30 pounds and been able to forego the CPAP machine she used for sleep apnea. She’s also no longer pre-hypertensive and the issues she had with polycystic ovary syndrome have disappeared.

“I’ve gained energy and strength,” Gomes said. “Quality of life — it’s immeasurable how much better you can feel about yourself and how much more life and energy you can have.”

Why medical care and not a weight loss program? It comes down to the essence of primary care, which is the relationship that develops over time between the patient and medical caregiver. It’s called whole person care, Holtrop says, and it’s about learning to live healthily.

“Primary care is the place for delivering wellness and preventative care more than any other part of the health system,” Holtrop said. “A lot of primary care physicians help people with preventive concepts, like quitting smoking, helping with alcohol and drug use. Hopefully it reduces the stigma around people around weight. It’s not like you’re bad person, it’s a health issue you can have help with.”

