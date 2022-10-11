You will never be a perfect meditator. Not the first time or the 100th time.
Release any expectations of yourself and feel free to be terrible at it.
“It’s like exercising. You start slow, with small weights, and you build yourself up,” said Colorado Springs meditation teacher Kerrie Lovins. “You build meditative muscles that allow you to go deeper into your practice and deeper into the self.”
Also banish the belief that taking time for yourself to sit and do nothing is an act of selfishness. Your quest for inner calm and spaciousness can have an auspicious effect on the world around you.
“You begin to have a calm presence and that affects the people around you,” Lovins said. “You’re making a change in the world. You bring peace into the world just by honoring yourself.”
Lovins, who opened her Meditation 719 studio in July, compares the practice to a state of prayer anybody can do, regardless of religion or faith. It’s about developing a connection to a higher presence and to yourself. Meditation can also look any number of ways. It’s not necessarily the static image we might have of a person sitting cross-legged on a pillow, eyes shut, hands in some odd configuration and chanting “Om” in a monotone.
“My focus is really to make meditation accessible to everybody, regardless of what it is they’re seeking,” she said. “That’s what this space is about — for people to just be.”
Lovins found meditation almost three decades ago while growing up in Albuquerque, N.M. In high school she noticed a preternatural intuitive ability and began learning how to give intuitive readings from a teacher. A few years later, that same teacher guided her through her first meditation, an astral travel meditation, which is a fairly advanced form of the practice that helps a person transcend their body, whereas the more common forms of meditation seek to ground a person in their body. Lovins quickly embraced meditation, which helped her better connect to clients during readings.
While her personal life was spiritual and creative, she spent most of her professional life as an accountant. When the pandemic started she was living in Colorado and working for Dumb Friends League, a nonprofit animal shelter in Denver. After transitioning to work-from-home status, she noticed how many people around her were struggling, including a therapist friend who was faltering under the weight of an excessive number of clients. Lovins decided to use her meditation skills and make “Oneness Unfolding,” a podcast featuring her guided meditations. It’s available on Spotify, Amazon, iTunes and other podcast services.
The podcast helped her connect people to their inner selves, but she wanted to take it further. Her new studio, located at Cottonwood Center for the Arts, allows her to offer regular in-person classes: introduction to meditation, astral travel meditation, lunchtime meditation and a mindful Microsoft Excel class where she teaches people how to use the spreadsheets and mindfulness techniques. Go online to meditation719.com to find class times and prices.
While meditation can certainly be done alone, Lovins believes in the power of doing it alongside others.
“We support each other because we have these experiences and we can talk about them,” she said. “When we’re by ourselves and we have them, we don’t process them.”
The question for some might still be: Why meditate in the first place? It’s a way to peel away the layers. Meditation helps us dive under the never-ending daily intake of information and experiences, slide past the internal voices that criticize and judge us, and move us into the space of pure awareness.
“Everybody has a reflective internal self that we’re seeking,” Lovins said. “And it’s just tuning into that and finding that calm and starting to engage with the world in a way like ‘Wow, why does that cause a trigger in me?’ And starting to become aware of the self.”
For Lovins, meditation has strengthened her belief in her own internal knowing.
“We do have knowledge within us,” she said. “We have wisdom within us and we should trust that. And it’s really hard to trust sometimes. It’s learning to loosen the grip of negative thoughts and doubt.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270