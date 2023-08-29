It was a beautiful day to look for a pig.

A domesticated, affable black pig with white spots named Peanut, allegedly, who likes to break free of her yard and go on walkabout through North Cheyenne Cañon between Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center and the dirt road that leads to the Seven Bridges and Mount Buckhorn trails. Her turn-ons: dogs, humans and snacks.

In early August, Matt Campbell and Colleen Reimer encountered said pig on their walk up to Seven Bridges. Actually, it was their two dogs who first became aware of a strange presence in the brush.

“We thought they were both being weird,” Campbell said. “And then Colleen says, ‘is that a pig?’ This completely random, super-friendly pig pops out of the brush, walks onto the trail, sniffs the dogs, tail wagging like crazy.”

But was it a safe pig? Or some wild boar about to charge and chew their dogs to pieces? Unknown.

“Colleen said, ‘Is this normal? Do pigs just appear?’” Campbell said. “It was just chilling, checking us out. A couple people passed by. A guy on a bike did a double take and said I’ve seen deer, mountain lions and bears, but I’ve never seen a pig.”

In an attempt to woo the pig, Campbell pulled out some dog treats. But before he could toss some down Peanut’s gullet, a motorbike came buzzing down the road and the pig disappeared herself into the woods.

Later, Campbell posted photos on Instagram, which prompted a concerned friend to post on Facebook about the most mysterious pig, and then a friend of that friend to post the story on Reddit, making Peanut a viral pig. Which seems fair, because, after all, a pig in the woods seems like maybe a fine meal to some predators, does it not? People were concerned. Me, too. And she also seemed like an adorable story, if I could find her.

A Reddit user who happened on the thread said the pig’s name was perhaps Peanut and she maybe belonged to some folks who lived in the cañon. Peanut liked to break free of her yard and go for daily rambles sometimes, they said, but she was back with her owners.

But who could know for certain this pig was safe and sound?

That’s how I found myself on pig patrol on a bright, hot Monday afternoon. I walked up the dirt road from the paved parking lot above Helen Hunt Falls, eyeballing the brush on either side of the road and down the mountain, looking for a home where a pig might live.

I asked passersby if they’d seen a pig wandering around, which earned me some laughs and is now my go-to icebreaker in conversations.

“A what?” said one girl. “No. That would be notable.”

I reluctantly walked past the Seven Bridges trailhead, feeling a tug to forgo Peanut and go for a hike. I hadn’t done that beautiful trail in years, and since I was right there. ... No, I told myself. I’m a woman on a pig mission. I hiked on, up the inclining road, and came upon two U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employees.

They also were puzzled by my pig question, but very wise about brook trout and cutthroat trout. They’d been out counting brookies in a stream, and turned up a safe number. No cutthroat were present, which was good, they said, because cutthroat outcompete the brookies and even eat their young. Goodness, gracious. Does that mean a hungry mountain lion might eat Miss Piggy? Yes, yes, he probably would.

On the way down, I ran into a friend on her mountain bike. No pig sightings for her, but she did point out some thingamajigs tucked into the tops of trees on the side of the road. Weather instruments, she said. Or maybe alien paraphernalia. I ask if I can quote her on that. Maybe Peanut is an alien pig? “Invasion of the Pig Snatchers?”

“I’ve heard the pig is very hard to catch,” said Jacob Thompson, a park guide at Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center.

Aha! Pig confirmation. He’s heard tell from visitors of a pig who’s been seen in the parking lot. It gets loose every season, people say, but the owners always manage to rustle it home.

Oh, and then there are the yaks that get loose from a farm off Gold Camp Road, said another park guide, and the black bear who lives in the area. Would they be pig-friendly? More unknowns.

An Adventures Out West employee gets roped into the conversation. He’s heard of a pig named Mosey that lives up yonder, “but Mosey wouldn’t mosey this far.” So it must be another pig, he said. There sure are a lot more pigs in this neck of the woods than I anticipated.

Down at Starsmore Discovery Center, at the mouth of the cañon, nobody’s heard about a happy-go-lucky pig, but one woman has heard about those chillaxing yaks.

Wherefore art thou, sow?

This is where the story dwindles into nothing. Peanut, if that is her name, remains a mystery, but I’m hopeful she’s just a wily little piggy looking for love and treats in all the wrong places. I also hope her family devises a better way to keep her tethered to their property so nobody stumbles upon a pig carcass and a bloated mountain lion licking his chops. That would not go over well on the social medias.

