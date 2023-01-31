If you’ve watched the 2015 film “Inside Out,” consider yourself introduced with the increasingly popular form of psychotherapy called internal family systems.

In the animated movie, Riley, an 11-year-old girl, moves with her parents from the Midwest to San Francisco, a big change that causes significant turmoil in the mostly happy pre-teen. To help her process the move, her emotions come to the forefront, each drawn as a different character voiced by different actors: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust.

According to the IFS model we all have different parts that make up who we are, such as joy and grief.

“Some of these parts are more protector parts,” said Colleen Froehlich, licensed professional counselor, board-certified art therapist and level one IFS therapist. “And other parts are more wounded and hold pain. The job of protective parts is to make sure our pain doesn’t come up or get activated. Most of us don’t want to feel triggered or in pain, so they’re trained to keep us safe.”

But pain in life is inevitable. And with more pain, some of those parts get even more protective, sometimes to an extreme. When this happens, people can start to feel off balance and seek out therapy.

“They feel like they’re at war with themselves. They feel torn on the inside, like they can’t make decisions,” said Froehlich, who opened Abide Therapies in Colorado Springs a year ago. “They’re pulled in different directions. They feel like parts of them are acting out, and they don’t know how to stop it or make a change. They also have parts of themselves they don’t like. It’s hard to live that way.”

In IFS all of our internal parts are doing the best they can, says Froelich, which is sometimes a surprise to clients, who come to therapy wanting to eliminate the parts they don’t enjoy. But that’s not the goal of IFS.

“All parts are welcome, but not all behavior is,” she said. “We say OK, you don’t like what this part is doing. Maybe we can change the role this part is playing in life and your internal world, so we don’t get rid of the part, but we can change what it’s doing or how it’s behaving.”

IFS isn’t a new concept. It was developed in the ‘80s by Richard Schwartz, who was using family systems therapy at the time, which helps people solve their problems within the context of their families. But as he worked, he noticed the same sort of families existed inside people, and realized family systems therapy could be applied to an individual.

That the mind is multiple isn’t a new idea, though Schwartz is considered the creator. It can be traced back to the discussions of Greek philosophers, as well as the Bible.

“There’s a part in the Bible: I do what I do not want to do,” Froehlich said. “It’s this idea of conflict and parts of yourself fighting. Schwartz put it together in a way that was new to people.”

Nowadays the therapy style has caught fire, with mentions throughout pop culture, social media and podcasts, including the popular podcast “We Can Do Hard Things” with Glennon Doyle, New York Times bestselling author of several books, including “Untamed.” There’s such a demand for IFS that therapists are struggling to get into the three levels of training at Schwartz’s IFS Institute.

Froehlich resonates with the IFS idea that aside from all of our internal parts, we each have an undamaged core or self of who we are. And no matter what we go through, we cannot lose or damage this core self. This separates it from other theories that hold the therapist as the expert who knows what the client needs to do to heal.

“IFS flips that on its head,” she said. “The client knows and we’re just here to bring that out in them so they can do it. You have the wisdom inside of you to know how to heal.”

The process looks different for every client. For those who arrive perplexed about where to begin, Froehlich has them go through a deck of cards with different characters and pick those they identify with, even if they don’t know why.

It’s hard to say if IFS is more emotionally demanding than other traditional therapy modalities. The internal world of some clients is more intense or chaotic than others. Sometimes there are even parts that are hostile to other parts, in which case the therapist would go slowly. In other cases, clients can find IFS relaxing and a relief, Froehlich says.

Some unfamiliar with the modality might wonder if it’s related to dissociative identity disorder, once known as multiple personality disorder, which also deals with internal parts in its own way. DID is misunderstood, Froehlich says, and can scare people.

“We all have minds that are multiple, and what happens with DID is they have physically experienced trauma so severe the parts in their systems fracture in such a way that they become disconnected,” she said. “Most people’s parts are more integrated — they coexist and can talk to each other. Someone with DID has a fractured system and a very sophisticated, protective mechanism to keep the person safe.”

