Make no mistake. Vampires walk among us every day.
Not the blood-sucking types, such as Kiefer Sutherland in “The Lost Boys.” These are a more insidious sort. They’re energy vampires, as Dr. Judith Orloff calls them in her new book, “The Empath’s Survival Guide: Life Strategies for Sensitive People.”
Perhaps some already come to mind. Maybe it’s the co-worker who operates in victim mentality and believes the world is out to get him. They come to you for compassionate listening, and you end up giving them countless hours of unpaid therapy. Or maybe it’s your drama queen friend, who always has a crisis and either turns to you for help or blows off plans with you to deal with the drama.
“It’s somebody who can suck you dry,” said Orloff, a New York Times best-selling author. She’s also on the psychiatric clinical faculty at the University of California, Los Angeles. “When you’re around one, you might feel fine. Then suddenly you feel like taking a nap, or your eyelids get heavy. You feel anxious or depressed when you weren’t feeling that way before. They bring your energy or mood down suddenly.”
Orloff’s book lists a few other signs you’re dealing with an energy vampire: You feel sick. You reach for sugar or carbs. You start to doubt yourself and become self-critical, or you feel shamed or judged.
As a self-professed introverted empath (a person who feels the stress of the world and other people in their bodies), Orloff has written about this topic for decades. She specializes in treating empaths and other sensitive people and speaks at medical schools, hospitals and health forums around the world.
Though her book is primarily aimed at empaths, her advice is valuable for anyone.
There are seven types of vampires, she writes. Among them, the narcissist requires the spotlight and compliments and will manipulate people to achieve his goals. The rageaholic accuses, attacks and controls to deal with conflict. The nonstop talker’s long-windedness can drain the life out of you. And passive- aggressive people promise to do something, but then do what they want, or they tease you in a way that crosses the line but disparage you for not being able to take a joke.
You can defend yourself against these suckers of your precious energy. And don’t worry, it doesn’t require wearing garlic necklaces or pounding a stake into their hearts.
First, identify which vampire you’re dealing with. If it’s a drama queen, for example, don’t ask how she’s doing.
“Your body language is important,” said Orloff. “Turn your body away. Say, ‘I’m so sorry you’re feeling that way. I’ll hold good thoughts for you.’ End it quickly. And then they’ll go on to the next victim.”
If a victim-y, poor-me type keeps you on the phone for hours complaining about his problems but won’t entertain solutions, tell him you have 3 minutes to listen if he’s going to repeatedly go over the same issues. “Boundaries” is Orloff’s buzz word. It’s the practice of self-care and learning to say no. She learned about boundaries the hard way.
“I get exhausted by draining people,” she said. “I was forced to take care of myself so I can do my work. I don’t want to give it (my energy) away. It’s not going to help people by giving it away to them. If you feel tired or low-energy and are running to the doctors getting tests, before you do that, learn how to set a boundary.”
Easier said than done, of course. Most of us were not taught about boundaries as kids, and empaths struggle even more to stop giving away their energy.
“We overhelp and try to fix and help people,” she said. “Cue energy vampires. That’s where boundaries come in. It’s not my role to heal the world. Give people the dignity of their own path to learn and grow.”
Orloff suggests starting easy. Don’t go straight for the jugular, so to speak, and start setting big boundaries with your romantic partner or boss. Start with the person who thinks it’s OK to tuck the tag of your shirt back in.
“A lot of people consider that a boundary violation. Say, ‘Thank you, but please don’t do that.’ Or set a boundary with a friend about the time you want to meet. If they want to meet at 7 p.m. and you want to meet at 6 p.m., say, ‘I prefer meeting at 6:30 p.m.’”
If, however, a vampire does sink his cold white fangs into you, Orloff recommends one quick way to pick yourself up.
“Go home and take a bath or a shower,” she said.
“Water washes away all kinds of stress and negative energy. Or sit and meditate for 3 minutes. I call it a heart meditation. Focus on something you really love for 3 minutes, and breathe out all the stress you might have taken on.”