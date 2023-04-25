When President Bill Clinton defiantly told the world in 1998 he didn’t have sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky, body language experts knew there was a high probability he was lying.

Faith Hibbs-Clark saw one indication other experts didn’t notice. In addition to un-contracting a word — “I did not have sexual relations” instead of “I didn’t” — which is one indicator of a lie, he also emphatically pointed with his hand when he said the famous line. When we’re adamant about something, Hibbs-Clark says, we’ll point to emphasize what we’re saying. But Clinton did something that raised Hibbs-Clark’s intuitive hackles.

“He said it with his right hand and pointed and said I did not have sexual relations,” she said. “But he’s left-handed. When he emphatically emphasized with his right hand, it was a huge indicator he was lying.”

Hibbs-Clark, a longtime deception-detection, body- language expert and acting coach, will hold two workshops at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts. Her first, a seminar for the public about body language, is May 12. Her second, a workshop for actors based on her Communication Method for Actors, is May 13 and limited to 20 students.

“No one can tell when someone’s lying. It’s a myth to say that,” Hibbs-Clark said. “But we can reasonably determine when someone is lying. We look for indicators of deception, then clusters of indicators. For example, someone saying yes and shaking their head no, that’s one indicator. I’d look for at least two more before saying that person is most likely lying.”

Hibbs-Clark can trace her ability to read other people back to kindergarten, when she’d overhear conversations between her parents and their friends. She’d form opinions, like if she thought somebody was depressed or angry, and later find she was right.

“I thought perhaps I was psychic,” she said. “I kept that quiet because nobody wants to talk about that.”

In college, where she studied communications, psychology and neuroscience, a professor told her it was possible she had a natural gift for reading body language. She took a test that showed she had a natural aptitude and began working to develop it further.

At one point the FBI was interested in her, but she decided to open her own business and do private consulting for trial attorneys, helping them read juries; business people, who wanted help during negotiations; and politicians. Eventually her work with the latter went by the wayside when it became a “crisis of conscience” for her, she says.

“They figured out I can tell when people are lying based on body language, so if they want to lie, if they learn body language that gives it away, they can reverse engineer the deception detection process,” Hibbs-Clark said. “While helping them to be better communicators, I was also teaching them to lie without being detected.”

Moving away from working with politicians led her to actors.

“I said if only there’s a profession where you’re paid to lie,” she said. “And of course that’s actors.”

After becoming a casting director, she realized actors, who were being paid to lie, needed her help with body language. So she took what she knew from her previous life in deception detection and created a behavioral science approach to help actors better inhabit their roles. That was 25 years ago. She still teaches her method via in-person seminars and online trainings that attract actors from around the globe.

“They were performing in a way that looked like they were acting, what I call the entertainment lie,” Hibbs-Clark said. “It’s when an actor on stage or in a film is saying words that aren’t them — that is technically going to record as a lie. What I have is a method that can trick the brain into believing it’s true so it comes across as believable. I was doing this for politicians, but it felt disingenuous.”

According to Hibbs-Clark, the average person lies 81 times every day, and in a 10-minute conversation we’ll be lied to three times. We are a culture of deception, she says. It’s based on our evolutionary need for survival. But as much as we need to survive, we also need to evolve as a species. That’s what she teaches in her workshops — how to better detect a lie, understand why the lie was told, and develop empathy for why the lie was told.

She also delves into another category of lies: the lies we tell ourselves so we can manage our own existence.

“It has to do with how the brain manages data into organizable constructs which we call stories,” Hibbs-Clark said. “We place ourselves at the center of own narrative. And we have to be the hero of our own story. To be the hero we have to feel like we have no fault. We spend a third of our life criticizing other people, pointing out the faults of another as a way to manage our own faults.”

What it comes down to, whether for actors or someone in everyday life who wants to know if somebody is lying to them, is body language. The body will always show the truth, no matter what words are being said.

“The biggest thing is you have to watch the body,” Hibbs-Clark said. “My focus shifts. My gaze and my eyes will shift slightly. I’m taking in the totality of the physicality. I tend to not listen to what they’re saying. I try to amplify my visual receptors and minimize my audio receptors. But most people do the opposite, they listen harder than watching.”

