I keep waiting to wake up and realize the dystopian dream I was having was just that — a dream.
But alas.
And here I’ve been meaning for quite some time to re-read Stephen King’s 1978 classic “The Stand.” You know, the one about a strain of flu that takes out almost the entirety of the world’s population? Think I’ll slide that one right there to the back burner. But, wait, what do we have here? I just clicked one of the kajillion tabs I have open in my browser, and at some point in the past two weeks, I apparently located a YouTube of the 1994 TV miniseries version of “The Stand” with Gary Sinise and Molly Ringwald? What’s wrong with me? Quarantine masochism.
How are you, readers? Really, I want to know. Drop me a line at jen.mulson@gazette.com. Your “I have no time” excuse is no good now. If I get enough responses, I’ll compile them into my next column.
We might be feeling similarly, I imagine. We have our pretty good moments, especially after a good night of sleep. And then we have the moments when you wake up in the middle of the night and mull over that terribly depressing press release that came over about gun sales skyrocketing. Or is that just me? And I turn from side to side for a couple of hours under the canopy of beautiful stars that I still take time to admire every night. It seems more important than ever to find bits of beauty in your day. And picking out ancient Orion’s belt in the dark skies of a new moon makes me feel like everything will be alright at some point. Assuredly different, but alright.
The emotions come in waves, don’t they? There was the utter sadness I felt as I walked through King Soopers the weekend after the first wave of cancellations and closures, and felt my chest hollow out with hopelessness at the picked-over shelves. Even my beloved cauliflower bin was empty. Though strangely enough, there was still a few heads of green broccoflower and quite a few purple cauliflowers. I went with a green guy and forwent the much pricier purple. Hey, you’ve still got to be a frugal shopper, pandemic or no pandemic.
The panic buying filled me with sorrow, at the thought of everyone only looking out for themselves. But then I heard something a few days later by motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein. She’s the New York Times bestselling author of books such as “Spirit Junkie” and her latest, “Super Attractor.” She talked about how the pandemic and all its accompanying anxiety and fear are triggering all sorts of issues from our past, maybe even back to childhood. Somebody who didn’t know where their next meal was coming from as a little kid might be having a really hard time managing their food anxiety as an adult. That made me feel better about humans.
And then there’s hope that fills me when people smile and say hi as we pass each other on my daily walk in Monument Valley Park. The kindness of my neighbor who knocked one morning to tell me where to find a stash of toilet paper on sale. All the amazing efforts people are putting forth online in this time of uncertainty: free music, performances and all sorts of positive words on how to feel better. We’re all doing our best to help each other out, and if we don’t take care of each other, well, what else do we have?
There’s a feeling of collective grief right now. I feel it. For those who have died in connection to the virus or gotten very sick or are desperately scared of getting COVID-19. For those who have lost jobs, or are forced to quarantine with an abusive partner or family member. And it’s OK to grieve. It’s OK to feel whatever you feel. The way we once lived is gone. We all exist in a liminal space right now, lost in the great amorphous gap between what was and what will be. These transitions are uncomfortable and challenging even in the best of times.
Minus the middle of the night anxiety that a band of ne’er-do-wells will break into my home and demand my tinned sardines and toilet paper at gunpoint, I wake in the morning light, shake off the shackles of my angst and work to stay positive and hopeful. I scroll past Twitter doomsdayers as quickly as possible, and can offer one heartwarming account I recently learned of — that of a security guard named Tim who took over the Twitter account for the National Cowboy Museum. Search for @ncwhm. Hopefully, his genuineness will make you laugh a little. And every small laugh can help.
Friends, maintain a routine, if you can. Mine includes rolling out my yoga mat in my kitchen after my workday, clicking over to Netflix and allowing the comforting banter of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore from the long-gone “Gilmore Girls” to fill my ears as I salute the sun and rest in savasana. I’m sure the great yoga gurus would frown upon my TV-narrated yoga practice, but I don’t care. It makes me happy.
I hope you’re doing whatever makes you a little happier every day. And consider how you want to feel when you look back on this period of time in the future. Do you want to remember how you panicked every day and rushed out to buy up all the cans of fruit salad at Walmart and screamed at your restless kids? Or do you want to remember how you checked in on your neighbors and drank boatloads of hot tea as you maintained some semblance of normality and hopeful calm? I’m opting for the latter.
