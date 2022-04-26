During a dark night of the soul, it’s easy to feel alone.
It might feel like nobody else has ever suffered like you. But they have. And doesn’t it help to find out you’ve got company?
Since the dawn of time, humans have been telling each other their stories. Whether through hieroglyphics on a cave wall, around a fire on the plains or as folklore,we pass down through families, we seek to make meaning of our lives through narrative.
And in so doing, we learn others have walked similar paths and felt similar feelings. We feel less alone. Comforted.
A new way to share those stories has emerged in Colorado Springs. “Memoirs COS: True Stories, Unfiltered” recently celebrated its year anniversary as a safe space for people to be brave and unfold chapters of their lives with friends, family and those who like a good yarn.
Every last Monday of the month, three storytellers take the stage at 3E’s Comedy Club downtown and have 15-20 minutes to share their tale based on the month’s theme. Previous themes have included what’s love got to do with it, emerging from chaos and birthday wishes come true.
“It’s true human connection,” said Maritza Aguilera, who co-founded the event with her husband, Flip Aguilera. “We are tribal. We are community. The better you understand the people around you, the better you’re able to connect with each other and give back to the community.”
The Aguileras vet each storyteller beforehand, helping them figure out how to tell their tale and get more comfortable on stage. If their speaker needs more help, they suggest attending the Old Colorado City branch of Toastmasters, the public speaking group.
Flip encourages storytellers to follow a three-step formula: “You tell people what you’re going to tell them, you tell them, and then you tell them why you told them.”
The couple, who moved to the Springs from Miami less than two years ago, co-host the show. Over the last year, Maritza has shared her own story about her close relationship with her mother, while Flip relates anecdotes from his life throughout the 90-minute show. The show also is available as a podcast on Spotify at “Memoirs — True Stories, Unfiltered,” and YouTube at “Memoirs COS ‘True Stories, Unfiltered.’”
After an evening of stories, they often hear the same three words to describe the experience: powerful, emotional and healing.
“Research shows that even brief autobiographical storytelling exercises can have substantial impacts on psychological and physical health even months after the storytelling,” wrote research professor of psychology Sherry Hamby for the Psychology Today website. “Although in the dominant Western culture we often use writing to tell stories, I have also seen the power of oral storytelling.”
The Aguileras are pleased with the turnout so far — about 40 to 50 people at each event. And storytellers are booked for the next two months. It’s proof of our craving to see and be seen in our struggles, and in an environment where people are supportive and not seeking to tear each other down.
“It’s easy for people to be those keyboard warriors and be mean to people through social media and online,” Maritza said. “You hear about family members unfriending each other online. It’s harder to be that way with someone when you’ve been face-to-face and heard a portion of a life story that sheds insight as to why they think they way they do or believe what they do. Our hope is to give each other a little bit of grace by doing this.”
