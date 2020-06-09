It would not be wrong for you to feel caught in a web of stress and anxiety right now.
The hits seem to keep coming, even as that most carefree season of the year is upon us. Thank you, Mother Nature. What grand timing you have. We can take advantage of those extra hours of light and warmth to turn our backyard or windowsill gardens into havens of health and nourishment.
There are many easy-to-grow herbs available that are said to help boost our immune system and calm our nervous system. At the very least, some of them are delicious and all of them are hydrating.
Anna Papini, a clinical herbalist and owner of Anna’s Apothecary in Manitou Springs, has a few suggestions for family- friendly herbs — plants that will be good for kids and adults with mostly zero contraindications. She recommends making the herbs into an infusion by steeping the leaves, flowers or roots in water for about 20 minutes and drinking it hot or cold. Avoid making a large portion and storing it in the fridge. Herbal teas are best when fresh. And keep in mind that using fresh herbs is no better than dried, Papini says. She uses primarily dried herbs in her shop.
• Lemon balm: If you’re looking for an easy to maintain ground cover that smells and tastes great, this is your herb.
“Lemon balm is an excellent anti-viral herb,” says Papini. “It makes the body an inhospitable place for viruses to hold on. It’s calming for the nervous system and good for mild depressions, sleep issues and low-level anxiety.”
Cut some of the fresh leaves and steep in water. Or dry the leaves in a glass jar so you have some during the colder times of year.
• Elderberry: The shrub has been used in Europe for cold and flu prevention for thousands of years. It grows well in Colorado and is a boost for the immune system. You can take the berry every day in syrup form, tea or tincture to help prevent illnesses. It’s a diaphoretic, which means it helps to release the heat of a fever, and is one of the better tonic herbs for children, Papini says.
• Echinacea: The purple garden flower grows like crazy in these parts, and also is a boon for the immune system. Research shows it can increase white blood cells, according to WebMD.com. You’re not after the green or flowering parts of the plant, though. It’s the root you want, which you can harvest in fall after the first freeze, says Papini. After you dig it out, you can cut a chunk and brew it in tea form, or dry it and grind it for use throughout the year.
You can use the echinacea flowers or other parts to brew tea, but it won’t be as strong as the roots. There is one contraindication: Echinacea is not safe for those with HIV. The herb can replicate white blood cells, but it can also replicate an HIV cell, says Papini.
• Marshmallow: While many consider this a “waste plant,” says Papini, she can’t get enough. Every part can be used, including the roots and the leaves. It’s known for its high mucilaginous properties, which creates a thick and slimy tea.
But drink up, because that liquid can help break up and expel tightness in your lungs. It’s really good for sore throats and other such ailments as urinary tract infections. Research suggests the mucilage of the plant forms a coating over skin and the digestive tract, and may help with skin irritation and digestive issues, such as ulcers, according to MedicalNewsToday.com.
“It’s not horrible tasting, but it’s not the most awesome tasting,” says Papini. “Lemon balm and elderberry are great tasting. Echinacea and marshmallow have an earthy taste to them.”
• Burdock root: This wild plant isn’t typically found in gardens, but loves to grow in alleys and stream beds. It’s cooling and alkalizing for your liver and cleansing to your blood. It also has good mucilage properties and is often used to help detox the body.
You want to harvest the root after the first frost in the fall. Papini warns it has a soapy taste to it that might take some getting used to.
• Linden tree: Prevalent throughout the Pikes Peak region, these trees sprout fragrant flowers in July. Cut some of them, along with the leaves, and brew them into a tea that’s good for nervous tension, stress, insomnia and other sleep problems and generalized anxiety.
“People dealing with the woes of the world right now, this is a good one to keep things calmed down and to keep freakouts from happening,” says Papini.Contact the writer: 636-0270