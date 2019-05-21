Ping, ping.
That’s the sound my eyelids make as they pop open in the morning. Only these days, the pings are coming at the unseemly hour of 5:45 a.m., and I expect it will only get earlier until the hallowed summer solstice arrives June 21 and the unbearable lightness of my being subsides. That’s when all this accumulated light slowly dissipates until the winter solstice in December.
I, my friends, have seasonal affective disorder. Self-diagnosed, natch, thanks to Dr. Google. But nay, this isn’t the typical SAD you hear your beloveds moaning and groaning about during the cold, dark winter. This is the summer version.
“It is a real thing,” said Heather Girardin, a crisis clinician for AspenPointe, a provider of mental health and counseling services and treatment.
And you thought I was making it up.
According to WebMD, twice as many people get SAD in the summer. It affects 10% of us, while 4% to 6% get hit come winter.
So why don’t we hear about it when the summer sun is roasting my crumpled face at 5 a.m. for months?
“Maybe the expectation is it’s summer time, and we’re supposed to be happy,” said Girardin. “You think maybe I’m not happy. Maybe it’s just me. Maybe I won’t tell people because there’s something wrong with me.”
Yes, yes and yes. Whenever I dare reveal this to a minuscule number of people (make that a whopping number now), their eyeballs roll. What’s not to love about summer? I know, I know. The livin’ is easy. I am not immune to summer’s greatest hits: bulky winter clothing is replaced by evening walks, abundant gardens, fresh air on bare skin.
Girardin has some ideas why SAD might be higher in summer. First is a disruption of schedules, perhaps with kids on summer break or older kids coming home from college, which can lead to changes in how you care for yourself, such as exercise routines or eating.
Then there’s the body issue. Summer makes you want to peel off the layers, which could be a source of stress if you’re not feeling great about your bod after a long winter’s nap.
And there’s financial stress in the form of the vacation you feel you must take because it’s summer, or day care and summer camp for kids. And don’t forget about the pricey air conditioning that preserves your sanity.
Phew. This went downhill, didn’t it? I didn’t mean to rain on your summer parade.
My SAD is more related to the sensory overload of the season, with its energy-sucking heat, increased noise and activity and that constant, unrelenting light. (A summer cottage in Alaska probably would be the end of me.)
My SAD does, admittedly, also stem from that constant pressure to be happy simply because it’s summer, though much of that comes straight from the inside of my head. Dang head. Always up to no good. I’m always certain everybody else is doing much more festive summer stuff than me, which makes me feel bad. When really, maybe people are doing the same stuff as always, only with their windows open.
This summer I’ve pledged to confront my inner taskmaster, who tells me I’m an abominable person for not milking every millisecond of available light. That a couch under a fan can be good self-care, instead of a forced march down a dusty trail in 95-degree heat.
Come mid-August, my inner turmoil smooths out, as the days noticeably shorten and temperatures drop. And before you know it, November’s blessed daylight saving time arrives, when I try to avoid crowing with contentment in the face of everybody else’s woes.
I’m fairly certain this all sounds ridiculous and potentially whiny to the 90% of the population that embraces summer the way a waffle cone embraces its sweet, creamy insides. But for the other 10%, please know you’re not alone. I see you, with your sleep masks and earplugs and blackout shades in your bedrooms. Hold tight. Fall and its cool, dark, quiet nights are merely four months away.
