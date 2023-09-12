That gorgeous throw rug could be the death of you.

The common household item is considered a no-no for the older adult population who might trip and fall on them.

“We don’t promote rugs at all because they’re such a hazard,” said Lori Morgan, a UCHealth trauma outreach and injury prevention specialist. “They’re mostly a tripping hazard because they bunch up. People don’t notice them. They can also slip depending on the floor surface.”

Falling is a serious problem for older adults. Falls are the leading cause of injury and hospitalization for trauma and death among older adults, and 40% of those who enter a nursing home had a fall in the past 30 days,

Morgan reports that of the group of people who go to the ER due to a mechanism of injury, such as car accidents, gunshot wounds and dog bites, 70% of those are due to falls. Of that 70%, a small percentage will die from the fall. In any given year, Morgan says, numbers are increasing for percentage of falls, which falls in line with our aging society.

But falling is preventable.

“They’re not a normal part of aging,” she said. “We see fractured hips, and most devastatingly, traumatic brain injuries. A lot of older people are on blood thinners. If they fall and are on blood thinners it can be life altering. People fall forward and use their hand to break a fall and can break a wrist or a shoulder. There are even worse outcomes.”

To combat the alarming statistic, UCHealth and Common Spirit will offer two free wellness fairs Sept. 22-23. At the Mugs for Rugs events, attendees can bring one or more 4-foot-by-6-foot or smaller throw rugs in exchange for a free coffee mug filled with coffee from Serranos Coffee Co. The first event is at Fountain Valley Senior Center and the second at Westside Community Center.

UCHealth also offers two programs: Aging with Independence and Mobility (AIM), a four-week virtual, in-person or hybrid class, and Stepping On, a seven week program that meets for two hours each week and provides balance and strengthening exercises.

“If you don’t challenge your balance and strength, it won’t improve,” Morgan said. “Exercises aren’t difficult, but they need to be done seven days a week. We’ve seen a decrease in falls based on people who do the exercises.”

Classes also go over things such as the role vision plays in the risk of falling, medications that can increase the risk of falling, home safety, mitigating bad weather with better shoes, and equipment like ice tips for canes.

And when it comes to flooring, Morgan suggests people use double-sided sticky tape for area rugs if they can’t bear to part with them. She also recommends contrast, such as differentiating between the gray cement floor of the garage and the gray cement steps inside the house. People can trip and fall if they don’t see the difference between the two. Paint is an option, she says, or black and yellow-striped textured vinyl that can be applied to the steps.

“For good quality of life we don’t want to end up in a nursing home from a broken hip,” Morgan said. “We can prevent that from happening by staying active and challenging our balance and improving our strength. And to be informed — a lot of people are in their 70s and 80s and say I never knew how to walk properly. You start shuffling because you’re not picking up your toes when you’re walking and you can fall.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270