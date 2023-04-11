It’s 9:30 p.m. Do you know where your earplugs are?

Because I do. Right here, packed tightly in my ear sockets. Oh, and where’s my eye mask? Those early spring sunrises are brutal.

Some people right now are popping on false eyelashes for a night out. I am not those people. But I remember being those people. Those days don’t last long, I’m afraid. Humans spend way more years wanting to turn in before 10 p.m. than wanting to turn it up after 10 p.m.

So I wonder: Why can’t fun things start earlier?

Lots of concerts start at 8 p.m., but that’s usually only the opening band. The headliner goes on at 9 p.m. if you’re lucky and the musicians and venue are conscientious. Theater often starts at 7:30 or 8 p.m. Why, why, why? I once left at intermission of the musical “Kinky Boots” at Pikes Peak Center when the first act ended at 9:15 p.m. With a 15-minute timeout and a whole second act to get through, there was no way I was sticking around, even though it was enjoyable. Granted, my attitude might have been different had it been “The Book of Mormon.”

A 7 or 7:30 p.m. start time is the sweet spot for patrons, says Jeff Lapsansky, director of marketing for The Broadmoor World Arena and PPC. It’s after dinner on a weekday and prime time for a Saturday night out on the town.

“Show times are typically set up by the artist’s management team and the promoter,” Lapsansky said. “We’ll have some input should there be another local event or if the artist has two shows in one night and we’ll need time to clear the venue and get everyone in for the second show. Typically though, most start around 7 or 7:30 p.m. with family or kid shows starting an hour or so earlier.”

Over at The Black Sheep, doors usually open at 7 p.m. and shows get going an hour later, though if there are five to six bands on the bill they’ll start earlier. They try to end shows before midnight, which is simply unfathomable to me, as I’ve already had approximately 1.5 dreams by that point.

“We aim for 10:30-11 p.m. because we don’t want to be there all night, too,” said Black Sheep General Manager Kevin Zirfas.

But what about those of us who love and need to be asleep before 10 p.m.? There’s a crowd of potential ticket buyers — the ones who want to see the show, but don’t want to sacrifice their sleep because, let’s be honest, after a certain point in life, missing out on sleep colors the way you see and do everything.

And not in a rose-colored glasses kind of way. More like a Sturm und Drang kind of way. I’m no good for the world on not enough sleep. All hail dormancy.

“Colorado Springs is an earlier crowd,” Zirfas said “We don’t have an insane night life like Denver or L.A. where they party until 2 a.m.”

Sometimes, if a comedian rolls into town and the folks at Broadmoor World Arena or PPC think they’ll do well, they consider us early birdies and add a second, much earlier show, like at 6:30 p.m.

“But generally those folks looking to get out and get home earlier are in a pretty strong minority,” Lapsansky said.

Zirfas agrees, to my dismay.

“Most people get off at 5 p.m., go home to eat dinner, shower,” he said. “7 p.m. is usually pretty good for the general population.”

Curses. As it turns out, though, Lapsansky feels my pain.

“Sometimes for me, I’m in the same boat,” he said. “I see something at 8 p.m. — that’s a young man’s game. Sometimes I’ll get a text about doing something at 8 p.m. Saturday and I’m like is that 8 a.m. or 8 p.m.? Because I’m already up at 6 a.m. with the kids. And my friends say dude, you’re old.”

Zirfas isn’t too far behind. I’d guess in about a decade he’ll buy a ticket for my early bird train.

“Usually we try to have the headliner on by 9 or 9:30 p.m., they’ll have an hour set and the show will end after 10 p.m.” he said. “I’ve been working in this industry for 17 years. I’m like it’s 10 p.m., let’s wrap it up, time to go home.”

How I adore a good 5-8 p.m. opening reception for a new art exhibit. Perfection. And 2 p.m. theater matinees? The best. I went looking for a nice matinee of a musical recently at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Almost all of them were marked “limited availability.” See? This cheese does not stand alone.

I also was a recent patron at a pretty much sold out 5 p.m. performance of “In the Heights” at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. I suspect I was surrounded by jubilant souls who knew they’d be out of there at 7:30 p.m., though I could be projecting.

You know who else feels my pain? Jamie Lee Curtis, who’s fresh off her Academy Award win for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“I’m challenging musicians to do concerts during the day,” Curtis said on “Today” last month. “Why are there no matinees? I would love to go see Coldplay, but the problem is I am not going to see Coldplay if they start their show at 9 p.m. and there is an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1 p.m.”

Solidly put, Ms. Curtis. I concur.

The show must go on, but why not hours earlier? Why can’t bands bust out the tunes at 5 or 6 p.m.? Is there some unspoken rule in music land I’m not privy to? I know those types are often night owls, not morning larks, but 5 p.m. isn’t early. Yes, 4 to 5 p.m. is often the time many early bird dinner specials fire up, and won’t that come in handy when shows start at 6 or 6:30 p.m.? Maybe 7 p.m. at the very latest.

Lapsansky doesn’t see show times changing anytime soon, though they might potentially add a matinee to their Broadway series. Otherwise, though, it’s too risky to request a 4 p.m. concert only to have it not sell.

“Someone will be looking at us and say why did you say 4 p.m.?” he said. “We’ve been selling the show out around the country and now we come here and we’re not selling out. Sometimes it’s easier to not rock the boat.”

And he brings up a point. Quite possibly musicians or other performers prefer the energy that comes under cover of night.

“I used to work in sports and I’d be working a St. Louis Blues game,” Lapsansky said. “At a 1 or 3 p.m. game there’s a different energy than a Friday night show. From their perspective, they feel that energy from the crowd. It might be stronger for a night show than something that takes place during day.”

Seems clear nothing’s changing for us early birdies anytime soon. I tried, my friends. But if you ever have a festive performance that starts at 6 p.m., I’m your girl.

Contact the writer: 636-0270