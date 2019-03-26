Yoga is touted as a cure-all to everything that’s wrong in your body. It is, and it isn’t.
Yoga can definitely ease some of your aches and pains, including the mental, emotional and spiritual ones. As a teacher for more than a decade, I’ve had countless students tell me their back pain was gone because they strengthened their core, or yoga helped them through a parent’s death. Crying in child’s pose or savasana is highly therapeutic and strongly recommended. I can attest to that.
But we don’t often talk about another part of yoga and really any athletic endeavor. (Yoga can indeed be athletic, and if you don’t believe me, take yourself to a vinyasa class sometime and report back.)
You can injure yourself if you’re not paying attention — or if you’re paying attention to that loud, overbearing voice in your head (you know the one) that silently suggests you surely can go a smidge or two deeper in a forward fold, or you can kick up into headstand (huge no-no). After all, you’ve been coming to class for three whole months, you’ve seen the other students do it, and if they can do it, you can do it, so here we go. And … yogi down, yogi down! Kersplat on your back, and now your back is jacked and your neck is kinked in ways no neck should kink.
That’s your ego, my friends. Or at least what I define as ego; I’m no Freud. Listen to it, and you could be in for a world of hurt, literally. I’m not arguing that the ego is a scourge that must be destroyed. That’s impossible, though I did know a man who tried to destroy his ego by burning his Social Security card and driver’s license in a bonfire. I’m guessing his ego lived to tell the tale, and he went on to spend a lot of precious time sitting at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Ego carries us through the world. It’s who we are and what we stand for. But we also need to be mindful of its sketchy, serpentlike tendencies. We need to question what it tells us.
I, too, have knelt at the altar of the ego, to a greater extent in the early years of my yoga practice. But even today, I hear the siren call that purports to have my best interests at heart but often doesn’t. It coos at me: “Go deeper. Pain is no obstacle. Your body’s meant to do this. Everybody’s watching to see how flexible the teacher is. Don’t disappoint them.” Get a load of the ego on me. Before you know it, I’ve overstretched my side, which was injured many years ago doing triangle pose incorrectly or too deeply.
This oft-repeated advice will exit the mouth of every yoga teacher at some point: “Listen to your body.”
Solid advice, to be sure. But I’ve also found that the body’s voice can be a whisper, an ethereal sigh that disappears before you’re even sure what it was trying to tell you. Of course, the opposite is true. Sometimes your body emits a caterwaul, perhaps when you try to eat a whole ice cream cake from King Soopers to celebrate your milestone birthday. I wouldn’t know about that.
The “Listen to your body” catchphrase applies to all of life, really. It seems many of us either can’t hear that subtle whisper or willfully ignore it, as evidenced by all the stuff we put into our bodies that make it hurt, freak out or shut down: alcohol, caffeine, dairy (see above), gluten, sugar. And what about the other ways in which we don’t listen? Skating by on five hours of sleep for weeks or months, earbuds cranked up to billionty (it’s a thing) or walking (lurching?) a mile in high heels.
So I like that you can go to yoga and get that reminder to begin not only moving your body, but also learning to listen to its creaks, squeaks, aches and, yes, bliss, and to discern that voice from the voice of your ego.
It’s all practice, much like everything in life. I didn’t start listening to my body until I found yoga a dozen years ago. Before that, I’m sorry to tell you, my ego and I made some very poor decisions about many things. I’m certainly still not 100 percent on stuff, but I’ve gotten a whole lot better. And I know you can, too.
Contact the writer: 636-0270