When Caleb Hall and his fellow Cambio Yoga teachers looked around, they saw a dearth of yoga classes serving the Colorado Springs LGBTQIA+ community.
So they took action and came up with a new monthly, all-levels workshop taught by and for those who identify as part of that group.
“The impetus behind it was to support our community somehow, while also supporting ourselves and building our well-being,” Hall said.
Live Well: New book by Colorado Springs author addresses caring for those with addiction, mental health issues
The inaugural 75-minute, nonheated workshop debuted at the studio’s Austin Bluffs Parkway location in April, with Hall at its helm. A new teacher will take over duties each month — Austin Hinkle will guide June’s class at 6 p.m. Saturday. Future workshops will usually be the last Saturdays of the month.
“It comes down to caring about the wellbeing of people of the LGBTQIA+ community and wanting to contribute,” said Cambio cofounder Amber Richman. “Each individual has different needs but, for those who feel a specialized class allows them to more deeply relax, breathe and care for themselves, then we want to have it as an option.”
Cambio classes are offered on a sliding-scale donation, though typical donations are $10-$15.
But Hall doesn’t want finances to be a barrier to attending and urges those who are concerned about the cost to email the studio. Three-quarters of proceeds from the workshops will be donated to LGBTQIA+ organizations, such as Inside Out Youth Services.
While there are similar offerings in the Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas, there aren’t many, if any, options in the Springs and southern Colorado. It seemed like a good time to make a safe space available for the LGBTQIA+ community, said Kate Johnston, a Cambio yoga instructor who also takes and teaches the new workshop.
“Given the current political climate and anti-gay and anti-trans laws being passed in different countries, our community is suffering emotionally right now,” said Johnston, who’s also a licensed clinical social worker. “It gives the opportunity to have a space to try yoga out and know the person instructing them is going to affirm their queer identity and gender identity by using appropriate pronouns or inclusive cueing or being a welcoming supportive face. Not everybody has that in their life.
Sometimes, there’s a negative connotation to separating out a minority group, Hall said, but the studio’s LGBTQIA+ teachers want to offer a space where people can build themselves up and create community by connecting to others who might have different or similar stories.
“It’s similar to a yoga-for-runners class,” he said. “This is a class to serve a purpose. It’s about empowerment and saying what you need and don’t need. Whatever choice you make in the space, you are 100% accepted, and you belong.”
Each workshop will look different, depending on the instructor’s focus. Hall provided paper and oil pastels to students, and encouraged them to stop at any time during class to jot down thoughts that came to them. Another teacher themed a vinyasa flow and yin (floor-based yoga) class around working with anger and frustration at the world’s crises.
First-time yogis are always welcome, and if they’re nervous, Hall suggests simply sitting on a mat and watching.
“You still gain so much from the experience and community building,” he said. “We all were someone who didn’t know what they were doing and got on a yoga mat at some point.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270