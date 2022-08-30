It started with a missed dental appointment.

And then there were the missed bill payments.

Nineteen years after marrying Ron Noel, Cyndy Noel knew something was wrong. Ron was changing in mysterious and worrisome ways. At first she couldn’t fathom what was happening to her predictable, responsible husband, or how to handle it. Confused, she got angry, blamed him for being forgetful and irresponsible, and turned into a not-so-kind wife. Finally the reality of what was happening dawned on her — Ron was in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Cyndy’s new self-published book, “Courageous Hearts: A Journey Through Alzheimer’s,” is their story, from when the disease began to capture Ron at 71 until he died almost a decade later at 80 in 2016. It’s available online at cyndynoel.com and Amazon.com, and at Hooked on Books and Poor Richard’s Bookstore in Colorado Springs.

“I tell the truth about me,” said Cyndy, 75. “I was pissed. I didn’t know what to do. After I began to get my head around it, I describe having an insight — I’m the one who has to change. We couldn’t work together on things anymore. I shifted gears.”

To do that, Cyndy, a secular Buddhist, reestablished the mindfulness practice she had learned earlier in life. She was certified through a University of California at Los Angeles mindfulness program, and she and Ron had both taught classes at one point. It became her sustenance while caring for him until he could no longer walk and she couldn’t get him out of bed and into a wheelchair. He spent his last two years at Namaste Alzheimer Center.

The practice helped her remember to take a few moments and respond to a situation, rather than react off the cuff to frustrating or frightening events.

“My stuff with Ron was reacting out of my own fear and trying to get him to be normal, and that life as I knew it was falling apart,” Cyndy said. “When I wanted to criticize him, I would pause and understand he’s doing his best. He can’t do it any other way, and I can have more compassion. When I would respond kindly his behavior changed. He still had Alzheimer’s, but he was calmer, too.”

In her seek for support in caring for her husband and understanding the disease, she turned to University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Aging Center Director Sara Qualls, who described Alzheimer’s as the opposite of raising a child. Those afflicted go from walking to not walking, from eating to being fed, to needing their diapers changed. Cyndy details in her book what somebody might encounter when caring for somebody with the disease, and how it’s ever-changing. Surrendering to the present moment is all one can do.

“One big thing I learned was being in love to being love,” Cyndy said. “It’s a very powerful journey. I learned about letting go of normal and living in uncertainty and trusting the process — all helpful things to have these days.”

Cyndy always offers one piece of advice to others going through similar circumstances: Be sure to take care of yourself along the way. She learned to ask for help, and to not let go of her own life, that she still needed and deserved to have a lunch with a friend, or do respite care, where she left Ron for a few weeks, which she writes about in her book.

Accompanying Ron through the last decade of his life helped shape her in greater ways. When the pandemic came along and she felt herself begin to panic, she had tools to fall back on.

“I feel like I have an understanding — I can be present in uncertainty, and not know what to expect,” Cyndy said.

“It’s expanded beyond being an Alzheimer’s caregiver.”

