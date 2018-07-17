While others commune at church on Sunday mornings, Dr. Larry Cohen is preaching the gospel of good health to people gathered in Cottonwood Creek Park in Colorado Springs.
Cohen, an emergency room doctor at UCHealth Memorial Hospital, hosts Walk With a Doc, a free weekly event where he gives a short, inspiring health-centered talk before taking folks on a 1- to 2-mile walk on the sidewalk looping the large, grassy space. Those who attend are welcome to ask the 20-year medical veteran any sort of health questions they’ve been gnawing on.
Much of Cohen’s gospel revolves around the benefits of a whole food, plant-based diet. Many would call that veganism, but he doesn’t like that word.
“Being vegan is more like a religion to people, an ethical position,” said Cohen, 64. “People can eat chips and drink Coke and still be a vegan. Just because you’re vegan doesn’t mean you’re healthy.”
Cohen knows of what he speaks. The tan, muscular bald man, whose white handlebar mustache could go toe-to-toe with actor Sam Elliott’s facial fluff, was once an out-of-shape guy who clocked in at 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 196 pounds.
“I was pretty arrogant about my health,” he said. “My cholesterol ran high at 260, but I had no family history or medical history of anything. I didn’t think anything could hurt me. The only vegetables I ate were tomato, lettuce and onion on my burger.”
Pure vanity caused him to finally tackle his poor health stats. He didn’t want to hit 200 pounds, and he didn’t like the way he looked.
He hired a trainer, got a dietitian and substituted fish, skinless chicken, vegetables and whole grains for cheeseburgers, junk food and Coke. Sixty pounds disappeared, and his cholesterol dropped 100 points.
Four years later, though, as he trained for his first triathlon, he noticed a strange weakness and took himself in for a check-up. Doctors discovered a blockage, and he underwent double bypass heart surgery. In the aftermath, he began reading physician Dean Ornish’s books about reversing heart disease through a mostly whole food, plant-based diet. He remembers being in the hospital post-surgery and taking the chicken off his salad, a baby step on his path to a more radical diet change.
A month after surgery, another scan showed continued blockage. But one year later, after continuing his new diet, the blockage was gone. Nowadays, he wishes he’d skipped the bypass and opted only to alter what he ate instead.
Fifteen years later, Cohen has completed triathlons, Ironman triathlons and marathons, though he won’t do them anymore. He thinks they’re too hard on the body.
“There’s no nutrition taught in medical school,” he said. “There are so many diets out there that are basically all the same — paleo, Atkins (which advocates eating a lot of meat). You can lose weight, but for health purposes it’s not the best for a number of reasons.”
Sunday in the Park with Cohen
Walk With a Doc was started in 2005 by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio, who wanted to inspire his patients to make healthy lifestyle changes. More than 100 people showed up to the first event. Cohen’s walks don’t get quite that many; one of his largest gatherings was of 35 people.
On this particular July morning, a group of eight to 10 listens attentively as Cohen talks about what he considers a non-negotiable: exercise.
“Only 20 percent of the population gets the minimum requirement,” he said. “One hundred and fifty minutes is the minimum amount of moderate physical activity you need per week.”
He advocates 30 minutes five days a week. Two of those days should be devoted to muscle strength training, such as lifting weights.
“You don’t want extreme diets or extreme exercise,” he said.
And off the group goes, strolling at a brisk pace. A man and woman, originally from India, are taking part in the walk for the first time. (After attending three Sunday excursions, you get a green Walk With a Doc T-shirt.) Cohen asks if they eat meat. The man says he does, but not beef. Cohen jokes that he’ll work on that if they keep coming.
He doesn’t have to do any convincing with Mary Smith, a national champion in the 400-meter dash. The 77-year-old athlete is a whole food, plant-based eater of five years who also eschews the word vegan. She’s joined Cohen’s walks since they started in April 2017.
“I love listening to his health nuggets,” she said, “and meeting others in the community.”
The group meets at 8:30 a.m. Sundays in the park’s lower parking lot at 7100 Montarbor Drive.