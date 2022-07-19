Every Friday morning, a group of people dance their way toward a better life.
They meet at Ormao Dance Company to shake what their mama gave ‘em in a Dance for Parkinson’s class, a program developed by the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Mark Morris Dance Group two decades ago for those with Parkinson’s disease. Movement has been shown to help slow the progression of the degenerative condition, which causes deterioration in the brain over time and often presents with symptoms such as slowed movements, tremors and problems with balance.
“It’s not easy to get to class, but they get there, and maybe they’re a little tired, maybe they didn’t have a great day,” said Laura Hymers Treglia, a Dance for Parkinson’s teacher and longtime Ormao dancer. “They listen to the music, they see each other, and I see smiles and laughter. When they leave, they’re in such a different place. With movement, too. They might come in a little stiff, and struggle with walking, but they get up and march and that goes away.”
The hourlong class, which is also available via Zoom, combines music, imagery and narrative in a social environment to address Parkinson’s concerns, such as balance, flexibility, coordination and social isolation. It’s $5 and you don’t need any dance experience to participate. Most students bring a caretaker, including a spouse or friend, for free. Treglia recommends new students call before their first class to talk about mobility or other special concerns.
Urban Turzi has Zoomed into class from La Veta for the last couple of years. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s a decade ago, and cites the social isolation of the disease as one of the most debilitating side affects.
“I became anti-social. I’m usually a gregarious guy, joking around,” Turzi said. “I didn’t want to go out. I was tired. They (Ormao instructors) were most welcoming, and a joy, and they made me feel part of the gang even though I couldn’t see everybody. They involved me in everything.”
The class isn’t exclusive to people with Parkinson’s. Any adults with neuromuscular disorders or mobility challenges are welcome.
After falling and hurting her leg more than a year ago, Kat McNally started attending classes in late April for help with a stiffening body and balance issues that physical therapy couldn’t help.
“It’s been great because you start seated, and you do a lot of exercises, crossing over left and right so your left and right brain make those connections,” said McNally, 74. “My balance has improved. I haven’t fallen since I’ve been in the class.”
While there isn’t a cure for Parkinson’s, there are treatment options, including movement and muscular activity. A new study published on the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute’s website, a publisher of open access scientific journals, shows participation in a weekly class based on the Dance for PD methodology slowed both motor and non-motor Parkinson’s symptoms over a period of three years.
Treglia took the Dance for PD training at Mark Morris Dance Group in 2017, and began teaching Colorado Springs classes later that year. Two other Ormao dancers, Cheri Orr and Jesse Whitaker, also are trained teachers.
Up to a dozen students, ranging in age from 60 to their mid-80s, show up in-person on Fridays, while a few people do class over Zoom. Students are seated for the first three quarters of class while they wake up their muscles with tapping and squeezing movements that prepare them to get up and dance. Treglia also uses breathwork to help them move their arms and imagery paired with movement, such as visualizing taking a hike and jumping from one rock to another, to wake up their feet. There’s interaction between students and invitations to create their own simple choreography based on a theme or even a poem before they get up and move.
Classes are based in modern dance, with a bit of ballet, salsa and even hula thrown in — it depends on the teacher. And students can stay seated the entire time, based on how they feel.
Music also is a big focus.
“We ask for requests. We try to use music that makes you want to move,” Treglia said. “It’s not necessarily upbeat, but beautiful. It can make you want to stomp your feet, but it could be melodic, flowing and smooth. Last week we used a march to end class for the Fourth of July. We marched around the room to get our knees up.”
