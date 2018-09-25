Death is an inevitable part of the cycle of life.
It might be our greatest commonality as living creatures. Yet it’s incredibly difficult to accept. Surely, we think, it won’t happen to me. I’ll be the one exception to the rule. There’s always one, isn’t there? And while that might be the case for some things, it isn’t here. Who knows what brilliant minds might come up with over the next couple of decades? But for now, let’s operate under the original assumption.
Amid the fear that might surround the idea of your death, there’s a silver lining. If we accept the inevitable truth, it can propel us into a better-lived life, with more purpose, intention, desire to love and forgive and perhaps the ability to let go of the little irritations and petty resentments.
So how will you exit this plane of existence? With grace? Knowing you did your best to love and be loved? Or with anger, sadness or regret, wishing you’d done things differently?
That’s the issue explored in “Navigating Heaven,” held by the Southern Colorado Conference on Conscious Living and Dying from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Colorado Springs.
“The more consciously we live our lives and the more we complete our work, our forgiveness, our self-care, our self-love in this life, the more gracious is our passing,” said Marcia Beachy, founder of the conference and a licensed psychotherapist. “For me it came because of my research into dying, coming to realize some people have gracious passages and some have difficult ones, and it affects their experience on the other side, the afterlife.”
If the mention of an afterlife gives you pause, reflect on this: You might not believe anything happens after you die, but you probably still don’t want to exit this world on a wave of negativity or bitterness.
The first conference was held in Pueblo in 2015, but Beachy moved it to Colorado Springs last year. The idea for a day of learning devoted to living and dying well surfaced as she began research into the journey of the soul. She learned what made a good passage into the afterlife and what made a more difficult one, information that populates her 2011 book “Going Out in Style: A Guide to Planetary Departure.”
Belinda Womack, a speaker at the conference and author of the 2015 book “Lessons from the 12 Archangels: Divine Intervention in Daily Life,” was in her late 20s and working in a medical lab separating lymphocytes from a bone marrow sample when she had an out-of-body experience. She says Archangel Gabriel told her she needed to pursue a new direction, one that helped humans connect to their divinity.
Changing her life path was no easy task.
“My ego was attached to being a biologist, but the calling from my soul and the angels was so big, I couldn’t turn backwards even if I tried,” Womack said from her home in Lafayette.
Finding a way to support herself and still heed the calling took time. But once she surrendered to the sea change and asked for help from her invisible network, she said, things smoothed out.
“Our job is to say, ‘OK, I’ll allow myself to have help and support.’ That’s what happens when it’s time for us to leave this Earth. They escort us in and escort us out. It’s important to know we’re supported and eternally supported,” Womack said.
She’ll present “Stepping Gracefully from Earth to Heaven” at the conference. Also presenting will be Beachy, Divide-based intuitive Nancy Russell and Melinda Chichester, a Colorado Springs end-of-life doula and Healing Touch certified practitioner.
The conference is “non- religious. It’s spiritual,” Beachy said. “You don’t have to have any particular system of belief. We welcome anyone open to learning and looking to expand their minds and their hearts.”
