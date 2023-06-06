Do you know what happens at 8:57 a.m. June 21?

It’s the summer solstice, though many of you probably considered Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of summer. Which means Fourth of July is halfway through the season and Labor Day signifies the end, though according to the calendar, we have almost another month until summer. This American culture of ours. Always getting ahead of ourselves with our productivity and anxiety to get there already. Wherever there is.

But here we are right now, fully ensconced in these light-filled, soon to be blistery months of what many might deem their favorite season. Tis not the case for yours truly, as I have a touch of reverse seasonal affective disorder. I know, most people get SAD in the darker seasons, but I’ve never been one to run with the crowd. And according to WebMD, twice as many people get SAD in the summer, affecting 10% of us, while 4% to 6% get clobbered come winter.

But I can’t just sit in my house with the blinds pulled down. Or can I? You wouldn’t judge me, right?

No, no, I must make the most of the summer season before my one true love arrives — autumn. Swoon. So I’ve made a list of potentially satisfying activities, tasks and whatnot to accomplish over the next few months. I’d love to know your summer dreams. I’m always in the market for a new one.

1. Sit and watch my garden grow: I planted a few strawberry and basil plants for the first time. My expectations for the basil are high, but low for the berries. No matter. There’s just something fulfilling about visiting plants every day and watching them go through growth spurts or not.

2. Daydream: No scrolling on the phone, no reading, no podcast. Old-fashioned sitting and staring as your thoughts slow and settle. Someone recently told me daydreaming is akin to praying and I liked that very much. Allowing yourself to get a little bored can also lead to bursts of ideas out of nowhere.

3. Try one new workout: Perhaps this F45 workout my friend goes on about or Krav Maga or Pilates.

4. Change my mind about something: I’m not sure what yet. Could be a big thing or a small thing. I just want to make sure I can still do it before everything I believe is stuck in cement.

5. Take a risk: I’m not talking an adrenaline risk like bungee jumping. More like trying stand-up at an open mic. Life is short and, spoiler alert, we’re all going to die. Would it kill me to chat up the cutie at the olive bar?

6. Finish something: Writing a short story. Writing a poetry chapbook. A home project. A conversation. An unhealthy relationship. A piece of cherry pie. “Wuthering Heights.”

7. Find a new hike: Preferably 5 to 6 miles, moderate to intense, not too far out of town.

8. Learn a new constellation: Orion is my favorite winter constellation. I’ve got an opening for a summer favorite.

9. Go on a date: Prefaced by finding a viable candidate who would also like to go on a date with me. Potentially challenging. Jury’s out on this one.

10. Birdwatch at a new watering hole: So many birdies, so little time. I’d love to spot a barn owl, Bullock’s oriole or a festive roadrunner.

11. Play on a playground: But not the spinny thing because vertigo stalks me like the Grim Reaper. But some swings might be nice.

12. Tell the truth: If someone who has hurt me asks if they’ve hurt me, I’ll say yes. I refuse to play Whac-A-Mole with my feelings anymore.

13. Ride my bike: Maybe. It probably needs some tire pumping and dusting and that might be asking too much at the moment.

14. Ride a Ferris wheel: And please, Ferris wheel operator, stop it at the top so I can gaze out over our vast, beautiful kingdom.

15. Spend an afternoon in a hammock: Ideally off the trail at the top of a mountain where I can snack, daydream and read for hours. But I’d also settle for my backyard.

16: Ignore Instagram stories: These are my social media downfall. I love a good IG story, but enough already. I’m taking weekends off the tiny slot machine on my phone.

17: Take evening walks: Strolling my moon-drenched neighborhood on warm evenings is the perfect nightcap. And while I don’t mean to glance in people’s open windows, sometimes it’s right there for the taking. I find it reassuring to see my neighbors going about the quotidian tasks of life — cooking, talking, watching TV, reading. It reminds me we’re all mostly the same at our core.

18. Find fireflies: I’ve only seen them once in my life at Fountain Creek Nature Center. I’d like a second helping, please.

19. Eat at the countertop in a small- town diner: I don’t know why. It just sounds like a fun anecdote to have. Bonus points for striking up a conversation with a local.

20. Tell someone I love them: Telling my mom would be the highest difficulty rating. Telling my 11-year-old niece the lowest. Why this is I know not. Probably better to just tell them both. And everyone else who lives in my heart.

