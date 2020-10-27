Gather round, friends, for I have a yarn to spin.
It’s about a lifelong love affair with a faithful partner. One that always lights me up, nourishes me and is there for me when my spirit falters.
Popcorn. It’s a big hug in a bowl.
Not only is October the month when the veil between this world and the next thins, but it’s also National Popcorn Poppin’ Month. So you can have your warm bowl of popped corns laced with hot butter and Himalayan pink salt while you commune with the great beyond.
Year after year, I’ve watched the month of corn tick by on my calendar, but have never lifted a hand to praise the goodness of its whole-grain nature. Only 30 calories per air-popped cup, the website Popcorn.org reassures me. But this year feels right to pay homage to that which gives me a little joy on the daily.
That’s right — daily. Hi, my name is Jennifer and I have a popcorn obsession. For at least the past 15 years, though probably longer, I’ve eaten popcorn pretty much every night. My love for the crunchy stuff stretches to childhood, when my good materfamilias would make me, my brother and my dad a big buttery bowl on Sunday afternoons. The four of us would settle round the TV to cheer on the Denver Broncos, thus solidifying my football knowledge that has impressed many a man. Oh yes, I know how many points a conversion is worth.
I’m now going to admit some things to you about this fibrous habit of mine because author and researcher Brené Brown, whose 2010 TED Talk “The Power of Vulnerability” went viral, tells me people appreciate that particular trait. And I think she’s right. We feel far less alone when we hear tell of others’ weird quirks.
Popcorn has always been an extra in the scenes of my life. There were the oil-popped corns my college boyfriend made in his oil popper that had me eating out of the palm of his hand. The large cylindrical bags of salty sweet kettle corn from street festivals, which led to a phase of making a reasonably good facsimile at home with Splenda. Likely thousands of stacks of microwave popcorn, until we all found out the chemicals on the bag’s inner lining were carcinogenic, though the palm oil also stopped me cold. And who didn’t love a Jiffy Pop that you shake over a burner?
Nowadays it’s all air-popped. Would you believe me if I told you I’ve lugged my popper on road trips with me? It’s true. Have I climbed out of bed, quietly shut the bedroom door and made secret bowls of popcorn after a boyfriend fell asleep? You bet I have. After my sweet old man pug Lando died in my arms late on a Tuesday night, and I gently placed him on a blanket on the kitchen floor while weeping my eyes out, did I still inhale warm corn? I did. I didn’t know what else to do, and the act of crunching something I loved comforted me to no end. Did I consume three whole bags of microwave popcorn on a Fourth of July after saying goodbye to a man I finally realized was not the love of my life after all? Yes. And boy was I full after eating my way through my emotions. Did I once make an emergency appointment at the dentist, sure the sharp pain I felt meant an extraction was imminent? Sure did, but then he dug an instrument into the gum around said tooth, pulled out a hull and asked if I’d been eating popcorn recently.
And it’s only white popcorn for me. I look down my nose at the yellow. White seems softer, smaller, more mouth-friendly. The yellow seem large and angry and leaves behind more irritating hulls. These days it’s a salted butter pour, but I’ve done coconut oil and ghee, too.
I’ve topped my white puffs with all manner of spices: garlic powder, garlic salt, turmeric, pepper, Herbes de Provence, rosemary, dill, chili powder. And condiments: Ever try soy sauce on popcorn? Delightful. Worcestershire sauce? Not as much. Frank’s RedHot sauce? You bet. Nutritional yeast? You’re welcome. Packets of dried salad dressing mixes? Why not.
Are you wondering yet if I have a problem? You really should be. There’ve been times when I decided to crack down and see if I could break my habit. I bought sheets of gold stars and treated myself like a 5-year-old, planting one gold star on the calendar each day I didn’t send myself to bed with a corn belly. I recall maybe one good 10-day stretch until the siren call lured me back. Nowadays I simply allow the behavior to be. There are much worse habits to have.
So, if you and I happen to spend some quality time together one evening, and I start to get antsy, rest assured it’s not you. It’s popcorn time. Care to share a bowl?