I got my booty kicked at Buti Yoga.
After seeing this new (to me) yoga style floating around the social media stratosphere, I was excited to come across a special intro class at Yoga Studio Satya.
A dozen of us gathered at the feet of Buti teacher Deb Harano, who’s been teaching vinyasa and yin yoga for almost five years around town. She started teaching Buti at Pranava Yoga Center in November.
Buti, a Marathi Indian word for a cure kept hidden or secret, didn’t look or feel like a typical yoga class. It married some of the familiar yoga postures, such as warriors, with tribal dance moves, Pilates-type movements and bursts of plyometrics, such as jumping up and down on our mats in goddess pose. That was no easy feat. You definitely get your heart rate up during class.
“The up-and-down — it’s similar to high-intensity interval training,” said Harano. “You’ve got the highs, then you come back down, then you come back up again. The more you do this, the stronger you become.”
There were side plank dips done in time to the energetic playlist, garland poses galore, gate posture and the usual vinyasas through chaturanga and cobra to downward facing dog. We even pounded the floor with our hands for a bit, much as a 3-year-old might bang on a drum.
And let us not forget the shaking we did in down dog. It took a moment to get my body to cooperate, but we literally shook our lower half, almost as if we were doing a football run drill without moving our feet. It felt strangely good. Invigorating.
“It’s helpful to move lymph through the system,” said Harano. “It’s good for hydrating the fascia, which is everywhere. We need oscillating movements. It’s good for low back and helps hydrate the joints. It shakes things up.”
After a nice, long savasana (resting pose) at the end of class, my body felt worked. I was operating on all cylinders. Not soon afterward, I detected a slight soreness in my outer thighs and aforementioned booty, which didn’t surprise me after all the leg lifts. The full-on after-effects of the workout kicked in with a vengeance the following day, but I never mind those. Makes me feel that I got the job done.
Bizzie Gold, a personal development and wellness expert, according to her website bizziegold.com, developed Buti Yoga after the traumatic birth of her first child. In trying to heal the trauma and resulting depression, her usual yoga practice wasn’t doing the trick. It felt restrictive and dull, so she began to experiment with multi-planar movements within her flow. Her method seeks to activate the abdominal muscles through spiral movements instead of linear ones.
“She felt like the healing or the cure is within each of us,” said Harano. “This practice helps to bring us in touch with that cure. There’s a belief that we already know what we need to know. It’s just within us and a matter of connecting with that cure.”
