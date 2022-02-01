What are these beguiling constructs we call age and time?
The older I get, the more these two ideas seem elusive and amorphous.
I want to know why I perpetually feel 27 on the inside, when I am a) nowhere near 27 anymore, and b) it wasn’t a particularly magical age for me in the first place. I seem to recall a quarter-life panic had taken root like a weed inside me.
I want to know why, when I ask people one of my favorite questions — How old do you feel on the inside? — it’s almost always somewhere in their 20s. And these people are generally not in their actual 20s. One 59-year-old’s immediate response was 20, before amending it to 25.
And why is it when I asked a 29-year-old the same question, her response was 26, maybe 27? Not a noticeable discrepancy, and I wonder — after we age chronologically out of our 20s, do we somehow get stuck there in our minds?
I want to know why it sometimes feels hard to bridge the age gap and make friends with people who are decades younger than me. Even though, in all honesty, I remember being a young person who didn’t think befriending an older person was even an option. Those were the days when 40 seemed like a few heartbeats from the grave. Now 40 seems like a mere crawl from the cradle.
A 70-year-old friend recently marveled over his upcoming birthday. He couldn’t believe how the years had evaporated since he retired at 65. And in regards to my age, he said it might seem old to me, but to him, I am a puppy. Big hug for that guy.
When a 40-year-old co-worker befriended me in my mid-20s, I was wide-eyed at her personal revelations and the way she talked to me like the 15-year gap between us was nonexistent. But now, years later, I get it. She thought we were friends. And now I am her, though I’m not regaling any 20somethings with colorful details from my personal life. Yet.
I want to know at what point I mostly began to ignore age. Did you notice a similar shift? Maybe it was my late 30s when I began to no longer feel gaps in age between myself and whomever was on the receiving end of our interaction. But I do try to be mindful of younger people I chat up, and remember they likely regard me in the same way I once regarded my former co-worker.
My fledgling theory is this: The age gap has lessened through the years as I become all the ages. I have been 18, 27, 33, 38, 42 and so forth. And, universe willing, I will continue to accumulate the rest of the ages, up to, and including, at least 98. That seems like a nice, round number. 100 is overused, but I certainly wouldn’t poke it with a stick, as long as I can still vaguely recall writing this column.
Because I have already lived all those ages, they all still live in me. And that’s why it doesn’t feel weird to me to be friends with somebody quite a bit younger. And I have to imagine this is how it feels for those people in my life who are much older than me. They have been my age, and it still lives inside them. And I am now a smidge wiser, at least enough to know age matters not at all in terms of friendship.
In summation, friends, since we’re here, let’s all relish our 20s together forever.
