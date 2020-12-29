New Year Closures
Bank and Credit Unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Friday; check with individual banks or credit unions.
Buses (Metro Transit): No service Friday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Friday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and are closed Friday.
Post Office: Office closed and no mail service Friday.
Public schools: On winter break. Check with specific school districts for dates.
The Gazette: Office closed Friday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel and Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Major department and grocery stores: Most open regular hours Friday. Check with individual stores for hours.