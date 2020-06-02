On Monday, May 25, Gov. Jared Polis allowed restaurants throughout Colorado to reopen dining rooms effective Wednesday — but operating under a strict set of guidelines to ensure safety, proper social distancing and to avoid coronavirus outbreaks. El Paso County restaurants were able to reopen their dining rooms May 24 due to an approved variance.

Restaurants that choose to reopen have to follow strict guidelines. Read more here. Check with restaurants for hours; most open restaurants will still be offering takeout and delivery as well. Many restaurants require reservations.

If you know of a restaurant that is open for in-restaurant dining that is not on the list, please email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com.

Here are some eateries, distilleries and breweries, sort by zip codes, that are open for in-restaurant dining. As more restaurants open dining rooms, list will be updated.

• 80903

Bambino's Urban Pizzeria: 36 E. Bijou St., 630-8182, bambinosurbanpizzeria.com.

Borriello Brothers: 215 E. Platte Ave., 884-2020, borriellobrothers.com.

Bingo Burger: 132 N. Tejon St., 418-6223, bingoburger.com.

Bird Tree Cafe: 218 N. Tejon St., 422-9712, birdtreecafe.com.

Colorado Craft Tejon Street Social: 15 S. Tejon St., 428-3002, coloradocraftsocial.com.

Coquette's Bistro and Bakery: 616 S. Tejon St., 685-2420, coquettesbistro.com, will open for in-restaurant and patio dining starting June 2.

Fratelli Italian Restaurant: 575-9571, fratelliristorante.com, 124 N. Nevada Ave..

Four by Brother Luck: 321 N Tejon St., 434-2741, fourbybrotherluck.com, temporarily closed. Plans to open for in-restaurant dining soon. Check with restaurant for opening date.

Hafa Adai Fiesta Food: 109 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 308-5449, facebook.com/hafaadaifiestafood.

Jack Quinn's Irish Pub & Restaurant: 21 S. Tejon St., 385-0766, jackquinnspub.com.

Jose Muldoon's: 222 N. Tejon St., 636-2311, josemuldoons.com.

La Baguette Cafe: 117 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 636-5020.

Lucky Dumpling: 26 S. Wahsatch Ave., 418-5843, luckydumplingco.com.

MacKenzie's Chop House: 128 S. Tejon St., 635-3536, mackenzieschophouse.com.

Melting Pot: 30 E. Pikes Ave., Suite A, 385-0300, meltingpot.com/colorado-springs-co.

Panino's Restaurant: 604 N. Tejon St., 635-7452, paninosdowntown.com.

The Perk Downtown: 14 S. Tejon St., 635-1600, theperkdowntown.com.

Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.: 2 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 635-2800, phantomcanyon.com, open for in-restaurant dining starting June 2.

Rasta Pasta: 405 N. Tejon St., 481-6888, rastapastacs.com.

The Skirted Heifer: 204 N. Tejon St., 635-3276; skirtedheifer.com.

Taste of Jerusalem: 15 E. Bijou St., 477-1777, tasteofjerusalemtogo.com.

T-Byrds Tacos and Tequila: 26 E. Kiowa St., 375-3376, tbyrdstacos.com.

Tony's: 326 N. Tejon St., Suite 1224, 228-6566, tonysdowntownbar.com.

The Ute & Yeti: 21 N. Tejon St., 634-0003, theuteandyeti.com.

The Warehouse: 25 W Cimarron St., 475-8880, thewarehouserestaurant.com.

The Wild Goose Meeting House: 401 N. Tejon St., 357-9020, wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Yoo Mae Japanese Restaurant: 21 E. Kiowa St., 473-8105, yoomae.com.

• 80904

Carnelian Coffee: 2428 W. Colorado Ave., 471-0789, facebook.com/carneliancoffeeco.

Colorado City Creamery: 2602 W. Colorado Ave., 634-1411, patio seating open.

Colorado Mountain Brewery: The Roundhouse, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; cmbrew.com.

Front Range BBQ: 2330 W. Colorado Ave., 632-2596, frbbq.com.

Garden of the Gods Market and Café: 410 S. 26th St., 471-2799, godsmarketandcafe.com.

Jake & Telly's Greek Taverna: 2616 W. Colorado Ave., 633-0406, jakeandtellys.com.

La Baguette Cafe: 2417 W. Colorado Ave., 577-4818.

The Mason Jar: 2925 W. Colorado Ave., 632-4820, masonjarcolorado.com.

Monse's Taste of El Salvador: 115 S. 25th St., 473-0877, monsestasteofelsalvador.online.

Mother Muff’s Kitchen and Spirits: 2432 W. Colorado Ave., 344-8727, mothermuffs.com, offering curbside pickup and gift certificates.

Paravicini's Italian Bistro: 2802 W. Colorado Ave., 471-8200, paravicinis.com, will open for in-restaurant dining starting June 6.

Trails End Taproom: 3103 W. Colorado Ave., 428-0080, trailsendtaproom.com.

Thunder & Buttons II: 2415 W. Colorado Ave., 447-9888, thunderandbuttons.com.

• 80905

Billy's Pizza: 308 S. Eight St., Unit E, 630-3400, billysoldworldpizza.com.

Panino's Restaurant: 1721 S. Eight St., 635-1188, westsidepaninos.com.

Pepper Tree Restaurant: 888 W. Moreno Ave., 471-4888, peppertreecs.com.

Pup Dog Colorado: 2207 Bott Ave., 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.

Western Omelette: 16 S. Walnut St., 636-2286, westernomelette.com.

• 80906

Fazoli's: 1790 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., 579-7522, fazolis.com.

Hatch Cover Bar & Grill: 252 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., 576-5223, hatchcover.biz.

iTopit: 1610 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., 576-8748, itopit.com.

Outback Steakhouse: 2825 Geyser Drive, 527-8745, outback.com.

Walter's Bistro: 146 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., 630-0201, waltersbistro.com, will open for in-restaurant dining starting June 1.

• 80907

Big Train Family Restaurant: 808 Garden of the Gods Road, 473-8218, bigtrainrestaurant.com.

Caspian Cafe Mediterranean Bistro & Bar: 4375 Sinton Road, 528-1155, caspiancafe.com.

La Baguette Cafe: 4440 Chestnut St., 599-0686.

Red Leg Brewing: 4630 Forge Rd., 598-3776, redlegbrewing.com.

Storybook Brewing: 3121 A N. El Paso St., 633-6266, storybookbrewing.com.

• 80909

Black Bear Diner: 975 N. Academy Blvd., 314-3616, tinyurl.com/wh5maog.

Black-eyed Pea: 887 N. Academy Blvd., 597-2902, blackeyedpeacolorado.com.

HavanaGrill: 2165 Academy Blvd., 445-0776, havanagrillco.com.

Joe's Crab Shack: 805 Citadel Drive West, 380-7620, joescrabshack.com/locations/10680.

Leon Gessi New York Pizza: 1806 Palmer Park Blvd., 635-1542, leongessipizza.com.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: 3295 E. Platte Ave., 633-8962, tinyurl.com/wt8bz5n.

Single Barrel Eatery and Lounge: 5885 Stetson Hills Blvd., Suite 120, 465-1704, barcoloradosprings.com.

Uwe's German Restaurant: 31 Iowa Ave., Suite 5913, 475-1611, uwesgermanrestaurant.com.

• 80910

Valley Hi Grill and Pub: 610 S. Chelton Road, 385-6918, facebook.com/valleyhigrillandpub.

• 80915

Bubba's 33: 5807 Constitution Ave., 576-1223, bubbas33.com.

Sandy's Restaurant: 6940 Space Village Ave., 651-0596, sandys-restaurant.business.site, will open for in-restaurant dining starting May 30.

• 80917

Black Bear Diner: 6715 Mesa Ridge Parkway, Fountain, 382-0349, blackbeardiner.com/location/fountain.

Cogstone Brewing: 3858 Village 7 Road, 418-6595, cogstonebrewing.com.

Jose Muldoon's: 5710 S Carefree St., 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.

LongHorn Steakhouse: 5707 Barnes Road, 597-6352, longhornsteakhouse.com.

• 80918

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: 5150 N. Nevada Ave., 268-0505, uvcshopping.com.

Bonefish Grill: 5102 N. Nevada Ave., 598-0826, uvcshopping.com.

Doug’s Breakfast and Lunch: 3659 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 354-4620, tinyurl.com/wwsyn28.

Fazoli's: 3607 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 535-0369, fazolis.com.

Panera Bread: 5230 N. Nevada Ave., 219-1200, uvcshopping.com.

Señor Manuel: 4660 N. Nevada Ave., 598-3033, senormanuels.com.

• 80919

New Day Cafe: 5901 Delmonico Drive, 266-0555, newdaycafeco.com.

• 80920

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar: 1765 Briargate Parkway, Suite 803, 418-6845, tinyurl.com/uqkld4c.

Basil and Barley: 9278 Forest Bluffs View, 833-692-2745, basilandbarley.com.

Famous Dave's: 8330 Razorback Road, 265-6227, famousdaves.com/togo.

First Watch: 7816 N. Academy Blvd., 268-0700, firstwatch.com, will open for in-restaurant dining starting June 1.

Good Company Bar: 7625 N. Union Blvd., 528-8877, goodcompanybar.com.

Jason's Deli: 7445 N. Academy Blvd., 302-0234, jasonsdeli.com.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar: 7605 N. Academy Blvd., 445-5851, tinyurl.com/w8uer78.

LuLu's Frozen Yogurt: 9475 Briar Village Point, Suite 152, 445-0734, lulusyogurt.com.

Nekter Juice Bar: 7340 N. Academy Blvd., 949-350-5817, nekterjuicebar.com.

Saltgrass Steak House: 1405 Jamboree Drive, 594-5367, saltgrass.com.

SummerSweet Yogurt and Cafe: 7142 N. Academy Blvd., 264-4344, summersweetyogurt.com.

Viewhouse: 7114 Campus Drive, 394-4137, viewhouse.com.

• 80921

Beasts & Brews: 7 Spectrum Loop, Suite 140, 247-1040, beastsandbrews.com.

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern Restaurant: 13021 Brass Pro Drive, 219-1830, bourbonbrothers.com.

Colorado Mountain Brewery: Interquest, 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5750.

Dog Haus Biergarten: 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 130, 488-4278, coloradosprings.doghaus.com.

Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen: 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 110, 964-0234, mommapearls.com.

The Summit Interquest - Crossroads Tavern & Grill: 1180 Interquest Parkway, 278-3861, playatthesummit.com/eat-drink.

• 80922

First Watch: 5838 Barnes Road, 574-5700, firstwatch.com, will open for in-restaurant dining starting June 1.

Five Guys Burgers & Fries: 3336 Cinema Point, 380-4601; fiveguys.com.

Hops and Drops: 5820 Stetson Hills Blvd., 574-7219, hopsndrops.com.

Panino's Restaurant: 3015 New Center Point, 380-2720, eastsidepaninos.com.

Rock Bottom: 3316 Cinema Point, 550-3586, rockbottom.com/locations/colorado-springs.

• 80923

Dion's: 6385 Source Center Point, 265-4645; dions.com, will open for in-restaurant dining starting June 2.

Salsa Brava: 5925 Dublin Blvd., 591-6177, salsabravacolorado.com.

The Skirted Heifer: 5935 Dublin Blvd., 421-7182; skirtedheifer.com.

Wayfinder Coffee Co.: 6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 264-2386, wayfindercoffee.com.

• 80926

Juniper Valley Ranch: 16350 S. State Highway 115, 576-0741, junipervalleyranch.com.

• 80132

Pikes Peak Brewing: 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, 208-4098, pikespeakbrewing.com.

Ramen Chops Noodle Bar: 491 W. Colorado 105, Monument, 481-3569, ramenchops.com.

• 80809

The Wines of Colorado: 8045 U.S. 24, Cascade, 684-0900, winesofcolorado.com.

• 80819

Mucky Duck Restaurant: 10530 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls, 684-2008, muckyduckco.com.

• 80829

Adam's Mountain Cafe: 26 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-1430, adamsmountaincafe.com.

The Keg Lounge: 730 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-9531, facebook.com/thekeglounge.

Mona Lisa Fondue Restaurant: 733 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-0277, monalisafondue.com.

Swirl: 717 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-2294, swirlismybar.com.

Townhouse Sports Grill: 907 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-1085, townhousesportsgrill.com.

