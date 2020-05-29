On Monday, May 25, Gov. Jared Polis allowed restaurants throughout Colorado to reopen dining rooms effective Wednesday — but operating under a strict set of guidelines to ensure safety, proper social distancing and to avoid coronavirus outbreaks. El Paso County restaurants were able to reopen their dining rooms May 24 due to an approved variance.

Restaurants that choose to reopen have to follow strict guidelines. Read more here. Check with restaurants for hours; most open restaurants will still be offering takeout and delivery as well. Many restaurants require reservations.

Here are some eateries, distilleries and breweries, sort by zip codes, that are open for in-restaurant dining. As more restaurants open dining rooms, list will be updates.

• 80903

Bambino's Urban Pizzeria: 36 E. Bijou St., 630-8182, bambinosurbanpizzeria.com.

Borriello Brothers: 215 E. Platte Ave., 884-2020, borriellobrothers.com.

Bingo Burger: 132 N. Tejon St., 418-6223, bingoburger.com.

Bird Tree Cafe: 218 N. Tejon St., 422-9712, birdtreecafe.com.

Colorado Craft Tejon Street Social: 15 S. Tejon St., 428-3002, coloradocraftsocial.com.

Coquette's Bistro and Bakery: 616 S. Tejon St., 685-2420, coquettesbistro.com, will open for in-restaurant and patio dining starting June 2.

Fratelli Italian Restaurant: 575-9571, fratelliristorante.com, 124 N. Nevada Ave..

Four by Brother Luck: 321 N Tejon St., 434-2741, fourbybrotherluck.com, temporarily closed. Plans to open for in-restaurant dining soon. Check with restaurant for opening date.

Hafa Adai Fiesta Food: 109 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 308-5449, facebook.com/hafaadaifiestafood.

Jack Quinn's Irish Pub & Restaurant: 21 S. Tejon St., 385-0766, jackquinnspub.com.

Jose Muldoon's: 222 N. Tejon St., 636-2311, josemuldoons.com.

La Baguette Cafe: 117 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 636-5020.

Lucky Dumpling: 26 S. Wahsatch Ave., 418-5843, luckydumplingco.com.

MacKenzie's Chop House: 128 S. Tejon St., 635-3536, mackenzieschophouse.com.

Melting Pot: 30 E. Pikes Ave., Suite A, 385-0300, meltingpot.com/colorado-springs-co.

Panino's Restaurant: 604 N. Tejon St., 635-7452, paninosdowntown.com.

The Perk Downtown: 14 S. Tejon St., 635-1600, theperkdowntown.com.

Rasta Pasta: 405 N. Tejon St., 481-6888, rastapastacs.com.

The Skirted Heifer: 204 N. Tejon St., 635-3276; skirtedheifer.com.

Taste of Jerusalem: 15 E. Bijou St., 477-1777, tasteofjerusalemtogo.com.

T-Byrds Tacos and Tequila: 26 E. Kiowa St., 375-3376, tbyrdstacos.com.

Tony's: 326 N. Tejon St., Suite 1224, 228-6566, tonysdowntownbar.com.

The Ute & Yeti: 21 N. Tejon St., 634-0003, theuteandyeti.com.

The Warehouse: 25 W Cimarron St., 475-8880, thewarehouserestaurant.com.

The Wild Goose Meeting House: 401 N. Tejon St., 357-9020, wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Yoo Mae Japanese Restaurant: 21 E. Kiowa St., 473-8105, yoomae.com.

• 80904

Carnelian Coffee: 2428 W. Colorado Ave., 471-0789, facebook.com/carneliancoffeeco.

Colorado City Creamery: 2602 W. Colorado Ave., 634-1411, patio seating open.

Colorado Mountain Brewery: The Roundhouse, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; cmbrew.com.

Front Range BBQ: 2330 W. Colorado Ave., 632-2596, frbbq.com.

Garden of the Gods Market and Café: 410 S. 26th St., 471-2799, godsmarketandcafe.com.

Jake & Telly's Greek Taverna: 2616 W. Colorado Ave., 633-0406, jakeandtellys.com.

La Baguette Cafe: 2417 W. Colorado Ave., 577-4818.

Paravicini's Italian Bistro: 2802 W. Colorado Ave., 471-8200, paravicinis.com, will open for in-restaurant dining starting June 6.

Trails End Taproom: 3103 W. Colorado Ave., 428-0080, trailsendtaproom.com.

Thunder & Buttons II: 2415 W. Colorado Ave., 447-9888, thunderandbuttons.com.

• 80905

Pepper Tree Restaurant: 888 W. Moreno Ave., 471-4888, peppertreecs.com.

Western Omelette: 16 S. Walnut St., 636-2286, westernomelette.com.

•

• 80907

Big Train Family Restaurant: 808 Garden of the Gods Road, 473-8218, bigtrainrestaurant.com.

La Baguette Cafe: 4440 Chestnut St., 599-0686.

• 80909

Black Bear Diner: 975 N. Academy Blvd., 314-3616, tinyurl.com/wh5maog.

• 80917

Jose Muldoon's: 5710 S Carefree St., 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.

• 80920

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar: 1765 Briargate Parkway, Suite 803, 418-6845, tinyurl.com/uqkld4c.

First Watch: 7816 N. Academy Blvd., 268-0700, firstwatch.com, will open for in-restaurant dining starting June 1.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar: 7605 N. Academy Blvd., 445-5851, tinyurl.com/w8uer78.

Nekter Juice Bar: 7340 N. Academy Blvd., 949-350-5817, nekterjuicebar.com.

Saltgrass Steak House: 1405 Jamboree Drive, 594-5367, saltgrass.com.

Viewhouse: 7114 Campus Drive, 394-4137, viewhouse.com.

• 80921

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern Restaurant: 13021 Brass Pro Drive, 219-1830, bourbonbrothers.com.

Dog Haus Biergarten: 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 130, 488-4278, coloradosprings.doghaus.com.

Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen: 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 110, 964-0234, mommapearls.com.

The Summit Interquest - Crossroads Tavern & Grill: 1180 Interquest Parkway, 278-3861, playatthesummit.com/eat-drink.

• 80922

First Watch: 5838 Barnes Road, 574-5700, firstwatch.com, will open for in-restaurant dining starting June 1.

Wayfinder Coffee Co.: 6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 264-2386, wayfindercoffee.com.

• 80819

Mucky Duck Restaurant: 10530 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls, 684-2008, muckyduckco.com.

• 80829

Adam's Mountain Cafe: 26 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-1430, adamsmountaincafe.com.

Townhouse Sports Grill: 907 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-1085, townhousesportsgrill.com.

• Multiple Locations

Subway: subway.com, some restaurants open for in-restaurant dining. Check with individual restaurants.

Also

