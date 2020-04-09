With the recent stay-at-home order due to coronavirus in Colorado, here is a list of some online Holy Week and Easter worship services.

If you would like to add your online Holy Week and Easter services to our list, please email information to citydesk@gazette.com.

– Colorado Council of Churches: cochurches.org.

• 6 a.m. April 12, 73rd annual Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

– Royal Gorge Bridge & Park: facebook.com/royalgorgebridge.

• 6:30 a.m. April 12, Easter Sunrise Service

– Woodmen Valley Chapel: woodmenvalley.org.

• Go online for information

• 6 a.m. April 12, Easter Sunday Service

– Word Mission Church International: wordmissionchurchinternational.org; wmci.churchonline.org.

• 6:30 p.m. April 10, Good Friday Service

• 10:30 a.m. April 12, Easter Sunday Service