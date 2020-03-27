With the recent stay-at-home order, here is a list of some churches offering online worship services
– Fellowship of the Rockies: 1625 S. Eight St., 633-4659, forchurch.org.
• 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays
– Rocky Mountain Calvary: 4285 N. Academy Blvd., 597-1133, rmcalvary.org.
• 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
• 6 p.m. Saturdays
• 9, 10:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays
– Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church: 20256 Hunting Downs Way, Monument, 488-1365, tlumc.org/church-media/watch.
• 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays
If you would like to add your online church services to our list, please email information to citydesk@gazette.com.