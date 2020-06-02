Starting May 25, restaurants in El Paso County can reopen their dining rooms. However, some are still only offering takeout, curbside food pickup and delivery. Below is a list of these restaurants.
Douglas, Fremont and Teller counties have also fully reopened restaurants after the state approved waivers that allow them to have less restrictions than the rest of Colorado. Read more on that here.
• 80903
1350 Distilling: 520 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 358-6614, 1350distilling.com. Order bottles online and pick up in-store or call ahead.
Atomic Cowboy: 528 S. Tejon St., 208-4770, atomiccowboy.net, offering delivery and curbside pickup, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Azada Mexican Grill: 16 E. Bijou St., 634-8338, tinyurl.com/s352tp2, pick-up or takeout only.
Bento Heaven Sushi: 107 N. Tejon St., 633-3030, tinyurl.com/rotxbv4, to go service only.
Chipotle: 107 S. Tejon St., 632-4311, chipotle.com, pickup and delivery only.
Coffee and Tea Zone: 25 N. Tejon St., 632-3887, takeout only.
East Coast Deli: 24 S. Tejon St., 633-4522, eastcoastdeli.net, offering takeout.
Einstein Bros. Bagels: 32 N. Tejon St., 445-4795; einsteinbros.com, offering takeout.
Everest Nepal Restaurant: 28 E. Bijou St., 473-3890, everestnepalcs.us, takeout. Delivery available via Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash.
Fujiyama Sushi: 22 S. Tejon St., 630-1167, fujiyamasushi.com, takeout only.
La'au's Tacos: 830 N. Tejon St., 578-5228, laaustacoshop.com, offering carryout and delivery.
Lee Spirits: 110 E. Boulder St., 415-3115, leespirits.com, offering to-go.
Lil' Howard's Barbecue and Catering: 506 E. Moreno Ave., 337-4272, carryout only. Call James at 473-7427 to place advance order.
Local Relic: 320 S. Weber St., 270-0077, localrelic.com, offering bottles of beer to-go. Order online from more than 90 selections for pickup.
Luigis: 947 S. Tejon St., 632-7339, luigiscoloradosprings.com, offering carryout.
Mediterranean Café: 118 E. Kiowa St., 633-0115, medcafe-co.com, offering carryout and curbside delivery.
Mei's Hunan Springs Chinese Cuisine: 24 E. Kiowa St., 634-0800, hunanspringsco.com, takeout and delivery only.
Pike's Peak Lemonade: 224 N. Tejon St., 418-6480, pikespeaklemonade.com, takeout, curbside service and delivery.
Poor Richard's Restaurant: 324 1/2 N. Tejon St., 632-7721, poorrichardsdowntown.com, offering urbside pickup available, delivery via DoorDash, GrubHub.
Red Gravy Italian Bistro: 23 S. Tejon St., 635-7661, redgravyco.com, delivery via Grubhub, offering curbside pickup.
Solar Roast Coffee: 134 N. Tejon St., 344-9064, solarroast.com, offering takeout.
Shuga's: 702 Cascade Ave., 328-1412, shugas.com, offering takeout and delivery.
Stellina Pizza Cafe: 749 E. Willamette Ave., 220-6406, stellinapizza.co, offering takeout and contact-free curbside pickup.
SwitchBack Coffee Roasters: 330 N. Institute St., switchbackroasters.com, offering to and curbside service.
Urban Steam: 1025 S. Sierra Madre St., 473-7832, urbansteam.com, offering takeout and delivery
Vallejo's Restaurant: 111 S. Corona St., 635-0980, vallejosrestaurant.com, offering limited takeout
• 80904
Alchemy: 2625 W. Colorado Ave., 471-0887, alchemypubcolorado.com, offering takeout and curbside, pickup available.
The British Pantry: 2403 W. Colorado Ave., 473-6659, thebritishpantry.net, shop is open, team room is temporarily closed.
The Cheese Haus: 1380 S. 21st St., 339-7521, thecheesehaus.com, offering cheese, meat, crackers, pickled veggies, and some bottled water 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Cucuru: 2332 W. Colorado Ave., 520-9900, cucurucafe.net, pickup and take out avaliable.
Cy’s Drive In: 1833 W. Uintah St., 630-7008, open for call ins, car hops and take out.
Fossil Craft Beer: 2845 Ore Mill Road, Unit 1, 375-8298, fossilcraftbeer.com, offering beer-to-go, 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.
Pizzeria Rustica: 2527 W. Colorado Ave., 632-8121, pizzeriarustica.com, offering takeout and curbside pickup 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 1 to 8 p.m. Saturdays.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory - Old Colorado City: 2431 W. Colorado Ave., 635-4131, rmcf.com/co/coloradosprings50552, offering curbside delivery, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, noon-4 p.m. Call to place order.
Slice 420 Pizza: 2501 E. Colorado Ave., Suite 108, 368-6977, slice420.com, pickup and delivery only. Temporarily expanded delivery area.
Sopra Antipasto and Wine Bar: 4 S. 28th St., 344-8119, sopracos.com. Temporarily closed.
Uchenna Ethiopian Restaurant: 2501 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 105, 634-5070, uchennaalive.com, offering takeout.
Vino Colorado Winery at The Sweet Elephant: 2502 W. Colorado Ave., 635-1555, sweetelephant.co, offers pickup for food and 15% off all full bottles of wine pickups. Wine delivery on Fridays with a minimum order of four or more bottles.
The Wild Ginger Thai Restaurant: 2628 W. Colorado Ave., 634-5025, facebook.com/wildgingerthairestaurant, takeout available.
Wimberger's Old World Bakery & Delicatessen: 2321 Bott Ave., 634-6313, wimbergers.com, offering drive thru and curbside pickup.
Wobbly Olive: 2611 W. Colorado Ave., 08-2619. Open at 4 p.m. for delivery via DoorDash and takeout.
• 80905
Bristol Brewing: 1604 S. Cascade Ave., 633-2555, bristolbrewing.com, takeout beer sales only, delivery to limited areas.
Cerberus Brewing Co.: 702 W. Colorado Ave., 636-2337, cerberusbrewingco.com, offering takeout beer and food 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for curbside pickup.
Distillery 291: 1647 S. Tejon St., 323-8010, distillery291.com, offering virtual tours, virtual whiskey flight tastings, $19 off 291 bottles in the tasting room during 2 to 8 p.m. daily and distillery products available online at Reserve Bar shop that delivers to your door.
The Picnic Basket Catering Co.: 1701 S. 8th St., 635-0200, pbcateringtogo.com, offering delivery with 24-hour notice and curbside pickup day of placing orders 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Free delivery with orders over $50 within city limits. Buffalo Gals Grilling at corner of S. 8th St. and Ramona Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for pickup.
Sugarplum Cake Shoppe: 412 S. 8th St., 930-3343, sugarplumcakeshoppe.com, offering all desserts and treats for takeout orders, curbside pickup, and reduced fees for delivery 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Summit Catering: 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, 229-6466, taste@summitcatering.net, delivery available Wednesdays and Fridays. No minimum orders required. Delivery to anywhere in Colorado Springs, free delivery within five-mile radius. Credit card required to order.
• 80906
Five Guys Burgers & Fries: 1612 S. Nevada Ave., 633-8532; fiveguys.com, offering delivery and takeout 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: 4445 Venetucci Blvd., 576-3368, freddysusa.com, offering drive-thru, delivery via DoorDash.
Krabby's: 3669 Star Ranch Road, 313-9472, krabbys.com, offering takeout.
• 80907
Cheba Hut: 3171 N. Chestnut St., 354-4548, chebahut.com/colorado-springs, offering online takeout and delivery through DoorDash.
Einstein Bros. Bagels: 4325 Centennial Blvd., 548-8408; 2848 N. Powers Blvd., 573-7606; einsteinbros.com, to go only. Most stores close at 1 p.m., Temporarily pausing use of reusable cups for refill program. Refills still available but they will provide the cup.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: 511 Garden of the Gods Road, 266-6455, freddysusa.com, offering drive-thru, delivery via DoorDash.
Goat Patch Brewing Company: 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 123, 471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com. to-go sales and online orders only. Hours will vary daily. They will be posting times on social media and website daily for patrons to call in and order ahead of time or visit them on the patio and grab a beer to-go through our open patio window. They are not allowing anyone to drink inside or on our patio at this time. Additionally, access to the Brewhouse is limited to Brewers ONLY and Taproom access is limited to salary management only during this time. They are offering crowlers, growlers, and kegs to-go. Kegs are required to have a 24-hour notice before pick up and are limited to our Flagship beers.
Heart of Jerusalem: 3242 Centennial Blvd., 227-3989, offering curbside pickup, delivery via DoorDash, Postmates, open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
La Bella Vita: 4475 Northpark Drive, 260-4730, labellavitaristorante.net, takeout only. Temporary hours 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Stir Coffee and Cocktails: 2330 N. Wahsatch Ave., 418-6188, stircoffeeandcocktails.com, offering to-go 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Roman Villa: 3005 N. Nevada Ave., 635-1806, offering takeout 5 p.m. to close Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Trinity Brewing Co.: 1466 Garden of the Gods Road, 634-0029, trinitybrew.com, offering to-go and curbside beer orders, 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.
• 80909
Fargo's Pizza: 2910 E. Platte Ave., 473-5540, fargospizza.com, offering curbside service.
Icing on the Cake: 15 N. Union Blvd., 633-5151, icingonthecakecoloradosprings.com, offering curbside pickup and delivery.
Jill's Kitchen: 2416 E. Boulder St., 475-2621, offering takeout.
Kawa Coffee: 2427 N. Union Blvd., 473-5292, kawacoffeecs.com. New online ordering and curbside delivery, Place your order through our website and you'll get notified when it's ready. If you'd like us to bring it to your car, give us a quick call when you arrive and we will run it out to you! Gift cards can also be purchased online and if you prefer to call in orders, that is still an option. Full food and drink menu, available to go.
Metric Brewing: 1213 N. Circle Drive, 418-5560, metricbrews.com. Offering 20% off all four-packs, $1 off to-go crowlers (up to 3). Order ahead with curbside pickup.
• 80910
Amy's Donuts: 2704 E. Fountain Blvd., 632-0512, amysdonuts.com, offering curbside, drive thru, indoor takeout only and delivery via DoorDash.
Don Guillo’s Puerto Rican Native Cuisine: 2551 Delta Drive, 322-5879, facebook.com/pg/Don-Guillo-878047759218636. Offering full menu for carryout 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• 80911
Champs Chicken: 4815 Yucatan Drive, 390-3510, champschicken.com, offering carryout and curbside pickup.
• 80915
Aroi Thai Food: 5815 Galley Road, 247-8471, aroithaifood.com, offering delivery and takeout.
Fairway Grill & Pub: 6865 Galley Road, 570-1587, worldgolfsandcreek.com, offering takeout.
FH Beerworks East: 2490 N. Powers Blvd., 666-7214, fieldhousebrew.com, to-go only.
Golden Corral Buffet and Grill: 1970 Waynoka Road, 591-9870, tinyurl.com/sp8j428, offering a limited menu for curbside takeout, drive thru window or delivery through DoorDash.
Marco's Pizza: 1580 Space Center Drive, 573-8842, marcos.com, carry out and delivery.
Nano 108 Brewing Co.: 2408 Waynoka Road, 576-9098, offering online ordering, different food truck available for takeout every day of the week, nano108brewing.com, nano108online.hrpos.heartland.us.
The Sourdough Boulangerie: 6453 Omaha Blvd., 233-6599, thesourdoughboulangerie.com, offering free home delivery with purchases of more than $30 or a $4 to $8 delivery fee depending on distance from bakery.
• 80916
Blackhat Distillery: 5745 Industrial Place, Suite A, 999-5148, blackhatdistillery.com, offering pickup, bottles at 20% discount, in tasting room, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays or call ahead.
• 80917
Wade's Cafe: 3504 N. Academy Blvd., 596-8122, wades-cafe.com, offering curbside takeout and delivery.
• 80918
Billy Sims BBQ: 3330 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 599-5554, billysimsbbq.com, offering to-go-orders.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: 5150 N. Nevada Ave., 268-0505, uvcshopping.com, delivery, takeout.
Blue Mountain Creamery: 5166 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, 599-9800, bluemtncreamery.net, orders to go.
Chipotle: 5102 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 170, 219-0509, uvcshopping.com, delivery, takeout.
Chuck E. Cheese’s: 2925 Geyser Drive, 577-7403, chuckecheese.com, offering to-go service and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, and UberEats 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The French Kitchen: 4771 N. Academy Blvd., tfkcc.com. Online ordering for curbside pickup and delivery, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Allow two hours processing time. Chef prepared entrees and sides to feed 4-6 people.
Hacienda: 5246 N. Nevada Ave., 418-7999, haciendacolorado.com, offering curbside pickup.
Heart of Jerusalem: 4587 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 685-9554, offering curbside pickup, delivery via DoorDash, Postmates, open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
Il Vicino: 5124 N. Nevada Ave., 590-8633, uvcshopping.com, carryout, delivery.
Keva Juice: 5166 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 130, 667-1114, uvcshopping.com, call store for details.
Marco's Pizza: 4492 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 203-3599, marcos.com, carry out and delivery.
Mauricio's Taco Shop: 3659 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 598-0842, drive-thru only.
Nothing Bunt Cakes: 5086 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 120, 599-4112, uvcshopping.com, delivery, curbside pickup.
Pita Pit: 5086 N. Nevada Ave., 277-7482, uvcshopping.com, offering takeout, delivery.
San Chang House Korean Restaurant: 3659 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 45, 598-1707, tinyurl.com/ufbt4pc, takeout and delivery via Grubhub and DoorDash.
Sawara: 5070-5086 N. Nevada Ave., 264-1487, uvcshopping.com, offering takeout, delivery.
Silver Pond Restaurant: 6523 N. Academy Blvd., 594-9343, silverpondtogo.com, open for takeout.
Smashburger: 5320 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, 219-0500, uvcshopping.com, offering takeout, delivery.
Starbucks: 5070 N. Nevada Ave., 598-0835, uvcshopping.com, drive-thru open 6 a.m.-5 p.m. only.
TCBY: 3670 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 140, 265-8229, tcby.com, offering takeout and delivery.
Tokyo Joe's: 5086 N. Nevada Ave., 598-0142, uvcshopping.com, offering takeout and delivery.
Which Wich: 5102 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 130, 599-9424, uvcshopping.com, offering online orders for takeout, delivery.
• 80919
3.14 Sweet & Savory Pi: 5152 Centennial Blvd., 314-6172, 314sweetandsavorypi.com, offering curbside pickup for takeout and curbside.
Colorado Crust Pizza Co.: 6660 Delmonico Drive, 400-6404, coloradocrustpizza.com, offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery with a minimum of $20 order within a 5-6 mile radius. Open 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Marco's Pizza: 4935 Centennial Blvd., 598-0464, marcos.com, carry out and delivery.
The Margarita at PineCreek: 7350 Pine Creek Rd., 598-8667, margaritaatpinecreek.com. Takeout available: Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; Dinner, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; Saturday brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m Saturdays.
Marigold Café & Bakery: 4605 Centennial Blvd., 599-4776, marigoldcoloradosprings.com, offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery to come.
Oliver's Deli: 6602 Delmonico Drive, 599-9411, oliversdelishop.com, offering delivery and pickup.
Troy Mediterranean: 6620 Delmonico Drive, 309-6536, takeout.
• 80920
California Pizza Kitchen: 1645 Brairgate Parkway, Suite 203, 260-8054, cpk.com. Offering takeout, curbside and delivery.
Einstein Bros. Bagels: 1706 E. Woodmen Road, 265-8610; 2848 N. Powers Blvd., 573-7606; einsteinbros.com, to go only. Most stores close at 1 p.m., Temporarily pausing use of reusable cups for refill program. Refills still available but they will provide the cup.
Five Guys Burgers & Fries: 7252 N. Academy Blvd., 264-6400; fiveguys.com,offering delivery and takeout 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Happy Time Korean Restaurant: 5547 Powers Center Point, 282-2110, tinyurl.com/srmmh82, offering takeout only, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Qwench Juice Bar: 8278 Forest Bluffs View, Suite 130, 344-8194, qwenchjuice.com, offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery via DoorDash and UberEats.
Marco's Pizza: 9420 Briar Village Point, 434-3773, marcos.com, carry out and delivery.
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery: 7335 N. Academy Blvd., 266-0000, smallcakescupcakery.com, offering takeout, curbside and delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash.
Ted's Montana Grill: 1685 Briargate Parkway, 598-6195, tedsmontanagrill.com, offering curbside pickup.
• 80921
The Brass Tap: 13271 Bass Pro Drive, 487-8076, tinyurl.com/vcuyjwy, offering to-go orders and delivery through DoorDash.
The Club at Flying Horse: 1880 Weiskopf Point, 487-2635, flyinghorseclub.com, place orders for curbside pickup at front porte-cochere, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: 1264 Interquest Parkway, 266-6878, freddysusa.com, offering drive-thru, delivery via DoorDash.
Shri Ganesh Indian Restaurant: 11550 Ridgeline Drive, Suite 128, 419-7156, shriganeshco.com, open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-8 pm., offering pickup orders by calling restaurant, delivery via UberEats, DoorDash, qMenu and ChowNow.
Zoup! Eatery: 1254 Interquest Parkway, 359-4400, tinyurl.com/uqx4bxn, order at restaurant for take out or order online, for pick-up, delivery, catering and new curbside delivery. If order placed online, call 359-4400 and press 0 when in parking lot for delivery to your car.
• 80922
Fala-Filo: 6050 N. Carefree Circle, 358-7865, fala-filo.com, offering takeout.
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue: 5850 Barnes Road, 570-1888, hawaiianbarbecue.com, offering takeout, curbside and delivery.
Peaks N Pines Brewing Co.: 4005 Tutt Blvd., open daily for takeout craft beer. Visit us on FB @PeaksNPinesbrewery-Tutt for hours.
Tucanos Brazilian Grill: 3294 Cinema Point, 597-3800, tucanos.com, offering takeout, curbside or delivery 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
You-Ka Café: 3743 Bloomington St., 309-6934, you-kacafe.com, offering takeout 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.
• 80923
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: 5825 Stetson Blvd., 597-5878, freddysusa.com, offering drive-thru, delivery via DoorDash.
Korean Garden: 7715 Dublin Blvd., Suite 170, 900-7858, koreangardennorth.com, carryout, delivery.
• 80924
Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria: 9605 Prominent Point, 900-7862, vaquerosmexican2.com, offering curbside pickup and free delivery within a five-mile radius.
• 80132
Coffee Cup Cafe: 251 Front St., Suite 6, Monument, 488-0663, coffeecupmonument.com, offering curbside pickup and delivery, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: 15778 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, 488-5918, freddysusa.com, offering drive-thru, delivery via DoorDash.
Lee Spirits: 303 Highway 105, Monument, leespirits.com/monument-to-go, offering to-go cocktails and bottle sales, 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.
• 80817
Korean Garden: 8025 Fountain Mesa Road, Fountain; 328-6262, koreangardenco.com, carryout, delivery.
Peaks N Pines Brewing Co.: 212 W. Illinois Ave., Fountain, 434-7945, open daily for takeout craft beer. Visit us on FB @PeaksNPinesbrewery-Fountain for hours.
Rookies Taphouse and Eatery: 8017 Fountain Mesa Road, Fountain; 308-5235, eatatrookies.com, offering delivery and takeout from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
• 80829
Armadillo Ranch: 962 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 374-5580, manitouarmadilloranch.com, offering takeout and delivery, noon to close, daily.
Heart of Jerusalem: 718 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-1325, offering curbside pickup, delivery via DoorDash, Postmates, open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
Savelli's Pizza, Pasta and Subs: 301 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-3755, savellispizzapastasubs.com, offering curbside pickup. Call ahead to order.
• 80863
Swiss Chalet: 19263 U.S. Highway 24, Woodland Park, 687-2001, swisschaletofwoodlandpark.com, offering takeout lunch until 1 p.m. and dinner takeout until 7 p.m. Delivery available.
• 81212
The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey: 3011 Highway 50, Cañon City, 276-5191, abbeywinery.com, tasting room closed, retail store open with 5 people allowed in at a time, call ahead for curbside service or free delivery within an eight mile radius.
• Multiple Locations - Check with individual restaurants
Arby’s Restaurant: arbys.com, offering takeout at drive through window and delivery through DoorDash or UberEats. Get five Classic Roast Beef sandwiches for $10.
Bird Dog BBQ: birddogbbq.com, offering carryout and delivery.
Captain D’s: Offering takeout at four locations in Colorado Springs and one in Pueblo, captainds.com.
Carrabba's Italian Grill: arrabbas.com, offering takeout and delivery.
Chick-fil-A: chick-fil-a.com, dining rooms temporarily closed. Some restaurants may only offer service through drive-thrus, while others may also offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Restaurant at Citadel mall has drive thru concept available.
Cold Stone Creamery: coldstonecreamery.com, offering pickup, delivery and curbside.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit: dickeys.com, offering carryout, delivery and curbside service. For a limited time, Texas-style barbecue to kids for FREE every Sunday for all delivery and carryout orders when guests use the code KEFOLO. Guests can donate sandwiches to first responders in their communities with the new First Responder Relief Packs, which include bundles of five or 10 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches. In addition, The Dickey family has pledged to match every sandwich donated to double the efforts to feed first responders. When ordering online, add First Responder Relief Packs to order.
Dunkin' Restaurants: dunkindonuts.com, on-the-go ordering through the Dunkin’ app for pickup in-store or at the drive-thru.
Firehouse Subs: firehousesubs.com, offering counter service for take-out orders and delivery.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop: fuzzystacoshop.com, offering takeout and delivery via DoorDash.
IHOP: Most Colorado Springs locations open for to go and delivery. West side and Canon City locations will reopen for to go and deliver this week after temporary closures; ihop.com.
Jimmy John's: jimmyjohns.com., ordering online for takeout at drive through where available and free delivery 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Curbside pick-up available.
Jersey Mike's: Colorado Springs locations are open for take out or delivery through the app, DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, and Postmates. Adjusted hours vary per store. Most are open till 8:30. Woodmen location closes at 8 p.m. Garden of the Gods location closes at 7 p.m. Free delivery through the app and DoorDash.
Josh and John's Ice Cream: All locations offering a simplified menu of pints, packaged hot fudge and caramel and cups (no cones) noon to 9 p.m. for takeout; joshandjohns.com.
Kangaroo Coffee: kangaroocoffeellc.com, serving beverages at drive up locations.
Kum & Go: Full-service fuel and curbside pickup available 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at participating stores. For full-service fueling, the customer calls the main store number upon arrival at the pump. For curbside pickup, customers can call the main store phone number and place their order which will be delivered to their vehicle upon arrival; kumandgo.com.
La Casita: offering drive thru, online at lacasitamexigrill.com and to-go orders. Deliveries also available through Grubhub and DoorDash.
Marco's Pizza: 12 S. Tejon St., 368-7677, marcos.com, carry out and delivery.
McDonalds: mcdonalds.com, offering pickup at drive through and grab-and-go service 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Noodles & Company: Delivery through Noodles.com and the Noodles & Company app. Additionally, Noodles is offering delivery nationwide via DoorDash and UberEats.
Old Chicago: Multiple locations, oldchicago.com, offering online ordering, takeout, pickup and curbside.
On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: ontheborder.com, offering special for families with its new Family Meal Deals, which feed four to five people starting at $19.99. The Family Meal Deals are available for to-go, pickup and catering orders (no third-party delivery).
Outback Steakhouse: outback.com, offering delivery and curbside pickup.
Panera Bread: panerabread.com, offering to go, curbside services and contactless delivery. For a limited time and participating restaurants, order from Panera Grocery. Items available include bread, bagels, dairy products and free produce.
Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza: papamurphys.com, offering takeout, delivery and curb-side pickup.
Pizza Hut: pizzahut.com, offering takeout and delivery.
Raising’s Chicken Fingers: raisingcanes.com, open regular hours for drive-thru and takeout. Offering catering/tailgate services.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brew: tinyurl.com/tjqkwhf, offering takeout.
Schlotzsky's: schlotzskys.com, offering to-go-orders.
Starbucks: Starbucks will move to a to-go model for all its stores in the United States and Canada temporarily. The company will also temporarily close stores in what it calls "high social-gathering locations," such as malls and university campuses, and will close stores or reduce hours in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases.
Subway: subway.com, some restaurants open for in-restaurant dining. Check with individual restaurants.
Texas Roadhouse: www.texasroadhouse.com offering to-go orders from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Texas T-Bone Steak House: texastbonesteakhouse.com, open for takeout and delivery.
Urban Egg: urbaneggeatery.com, take-out and curbside pick-up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at some locations.
Wendy's: wendys.com, offering pickup at drive through 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. (breakfast), 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. for lunch and dinner.
Which Wich: Offering free delivery and curbside pickup, through order.whichwich.com.
Wing Stop: wingstop.com, offering free delivery.
Closed restaurants
The Bench: 424 S. Nevada Ave., 375-0930, thebenchcs.com, temporarily closed.
Bonny and Read: 101 N. Tejon St., Suite 102, 896-4145, bonnyandreadseafood.com, closed until further notice.
Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop: 5198 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 150, 639-7440, uvcshopping.com, temporarily closed.
The Famous Steak House: 31 N. Tejon St., 227-7333, thefamoussteakhouse.net, temporarily closed.
FH Brewery: 521 S. Tejon St., permanently closed.
Iron Bird Brewing: 402 S. Nevada Ave., permanently closed.
Ivywild Kitchen: 1604 S. Cascade Ave., 368-6111, ivywildkitchen.co, temporarily closed.
Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar: 11 S. Tejon St., 357-4554, jaxfishhouse.com, temporarily closed.
King's Chef Diner: 131 E. Bijou St., 636-5010; 110 E. Costilla St., 634-9135, cosdiner.com, closed.
Oskar Blues Grill and Brew: 118 N. Tejon St., 375-1925, tinyurl.com/y6e8hk9f, temporarily closed.
Pita Pit: 8 E. Bijou St., 634-1748, pitapitusa.com, temporarily closed.
Principal's Office: 1604 S. Cascade Ave., 368-6112, principalsoffice.co, temporarily closed.
The Rabbit Hole: 101 N. Tejon St., 203-5072, rabbitholedinner.com. Closed until further notice. Gift cards available here. Updates on Facebook.
Sweet Elizabeth's Organics: 4657 Centennial Blvd., permanently closed.
