CLOSINGS

Banks and credit unions: Banks and credit unions closed Friday.

Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Friday.

Government offices: City, county and state offices closed Thursday-Friday; federal offices closed Friday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Thursday-Friday.

Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service Friday.

Public schools: Schools on winter break. Check with individual school district for dates.

The Gazette: Office closed Friday; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate closed Friday. Go to mall websites for Thursday and Saturday hours.

Major grocery and department stores: Most closed Friday. Check with individual store.

Dec. 25: The Salvation Army Free Community Meals: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Salvation Army, 908 Yuma St. (pick-up & delivery); Church of the Nazarene, 750 State Highway 67, Woodland Park (pick-up & delivery); Manitou Springs Town Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs (pick-up, delivery & drive-through). No transportation offered and meal delivery provided to non-ambulatory with advanced notice; 636-3891.