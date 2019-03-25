The Colorado Rockies open their season Thursday in Miami, but it won’t be long before they return to Coors Field. When they do, fans can pair the first pitch with some fine ballpark eats and drinks.
Aramark always hits it out of the park with good and good-for-you culinary delights at many of the country’s Major League Baseball stadiums. The food service company unveils new menus every year.
"Our chefs spent the offseason developing new recipes and innovative concepts to further enhance the gameday dining experience for fans," Carl Mittleman, president of Aramark's sports and entertainment division, said in a news release.
For 2019, the chefs’ creative twists on traditional stadium foods, such as burgers and hot dogs, will return, as will Aramark’s nod to healthier options such as vegan-friendly, plant-based Beyond Burger and Beyond Bratwurst.
But this year, stadiums nationwide also will see a new menu: tater tots. They’ll be dressed up differently in each location, but the ones at Coors Field will look like Mexican street food. Elote-Topped Tots are made with street corn (corn cut from grilled corn on the cob), zesty mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, cayenne pepper and green chile queso.
Also new to the lineup in Denver are Shishito Peppers — roasted and topped with Thai chile vinaigrette, green chile and chorizo queso.
Play ball!