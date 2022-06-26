Once during a visit to Crested Butte, we had pen and notebook in hand, ready to relay in this newspaper whatever locals had to say about their town.
“It’s not even a postcard. It’s surreal,” one said. “That’s the beauty of Crested Butte. It’s surreal.”
She looked at the notebook.
“Wait! Don’t write that down!”
Word is out. It’s long been out.
Crested Butte — named for the mountaintop that curves in such a way to recall some Dr. Seuss fantasy — has long been heralded “the last great ski town.” What makes it great, locals say, is how the resort sits away from the town. Free of that unending development slopeside, the main stretch of Elk Avenue maintains its distinct, historic character.
The town is pretty great in the summer, too. Ask anyone who knows about the wildflower displays. Surreal, one might say.
Unforgettable, too, is the stroll along Elk Avenue.
Coffee and cocktails
Mornings traditionally start at the shack that is Camp 4 Coffee. You’ll want a doughnut with that coffee.
Find a sit-down breakfast at McGill’s, serving a burrito that’ll fill you up — at least until you return in the afternoon for a shake, malt or float.
The Secret Stash is not at all a secret. The eclectic atmosphere matches the pizzas, which include The Notorious FIG. Also known for its funky vibe, BONEZ mixes it up with Mexican eats.
For farm-to-table fare paired with wines, The Sunflower is worth the reservation. Or perhaps you’ll opt for a reservation at Soupcon; the wooden exterior belies the fancy, four-course meal.
Something more casual: The Last Steep Bar and Grill, trusted for its burger and bloody mary.
Kochevar’s Saloon is the classic, must-see hangout that refuses to fade, established in 1886. Another local bar is Talk of the Town, where late-night dance parties are known to break out.
The Dogwood is aptly referred to as “the cocktail cabin,” a hideaway specializing in creative concoctions. A similarly surprising find: Montanya Distillers, where the rum will transport you to the tropics. For beer lovers, there’s Eldo Brewery.
A feast of f
inds
You might make Elk Avenue your starting point for adventure.
Crested Butte is regarded as the birthplace of mountain biking in Colorado. That’s a proud reputation exemplified by a number of shops, including Big Al’s Bicycle Heaven on Elk Avenue. Big Al happens to be a woman. You might seek her for local beta.
Along with bikes, Wheelies and Waves can hook you up with stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and floats to enjoy the scenic waters of the area.
The lakes and streams call to anglers as well. Folks at Crested Butte Angler and Dragonfly Anglers, both along the main drag, are ready to assist.
The local scenery inspires the artist, as evidenced by the galleries spotting downtown. See the landscape from a local painter’s eye at Shaune Horne’s shop. Paragon houses a collection from local creators, as does Rijks Family Gallery.
Lavish is true to its name with jewelry, hats, accessories and more. Milky Way and Retail Therapy are other unique boutiques.
Zacchariah Zypp and Co. turns the head with an array of gems, including the so-called “Heaven’s Gem,” Crested Butte’s own Lapis Lazuli. Kids will be tempted to touch, as they will at the toy store, Pooh’s Corner.
Explore history, more art
Once a blacksmith’s shop and then a hardware store, 331 Elk Avenue is now the town museum. The detailed exhibits offer an immersive trip through local history, from coal mining to skiing to mountain biking. The model town and railroad is a draw, along with the massive elk head.
History breathes beyond those museum walls. It breathes between the walls along Elk Avenue. The sides and backs of businesses are windows into the past — alleys that are vestiges of life in the days before pavement.
At 50 years old, Crested Butte Mountain Theatre claims to be Colorado’s longest-running community theater. Summers come with plays and improv performances.