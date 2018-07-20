If you want your baby to cry less, try a baby carrier. A much-cited study published in the journal Pediatrics found that baby-wearing for three hours a day reduced infant crying significantly — 43 percent overall and 51 percent at night. A more profound reason to wear a baby, though, might be the bond it promotes between caregiver and child.
Babywearing International, a nonprofit that promotes baby-wearing through more than 80 chapters in the U.S., including one in Colorado Springs, says baby-wearing makes for healthier premature babies and more confident parents. Baby-wearing is beneficial for Dad, as well, adds pediatrician Lisa Lewis, saying it “supports Dad as he develops confidence to care for his new little one.”
There are many types to choose from — wraps, slings, mei-tais, soft-structured carriers or frame backpacks — and even variety within the same brand, so go to a store to try one on. Check whether it fits your body, whether the materials match your climate and whether it’s easy for you to get on. You need to like the carrier you choose, or you won’t use it and you’ll miss out on all those snuggles and hands-free benefits.
Ensure, too, that any carrier has been third-party tested to conform with mandatory industry standards set forth by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
For a lot of parents, baby-wearing is so comforting for both parties that there’s some nostalgia once those days pass. At what other time in parenting can you simply bend your neck to kiss your baby? “I remember trekking in a snowstorm eight months pregnant with my 2-year-old son strapped to my back,” says Amy Morrison, founder of the parenting site Pregnant Chicken. “It’s amazing how much you can accomplish when your kids are tethered to you.”
Lewis, author of “Feed the Baby Hummus: Pediatrician-Backed Secrets from Cultures Around the World,” has noticed many of the moms visiting her practice in Fort Worth using ring slings such as the Sakura Bloom ($88-$340), a choice she supports.
“They adjust easily for any size body to carry the baby in a variety of positions,” she says. “A mom who is not comfortable openly breast-feeding can use them as a breast cover as well.” And, bonus for the minimalist mom: “They are simple to pack in a diaper bag.” Like many carriers, it’s important to learn proper use of a ring sling to ensure that the baby is safely secured, Lewis says.
After road-testing more than 20 carriers as chief technologist and engineering director for Good Housekeeping — and for her job as a mother — Rachel Rothman recommends a number of brands based on parent preferences. When her first child was a newborn, she says, she loved the Solly Baby Wrap ($65-$75), “though it took several video tutorials to nail it.” It stretches to fit and can adjust for the baby’s size.
Morrison says she was “a big fan of carriers. They free up your hands, and both my kids loved the closeness.” She recommends Ergobaby’s new Omni 360 carrier ($180). It doesn’t require a separate infant insert, so you can use it from birth to toddler, or from 7 to 45 pounds. “I also love that it can be adjusted to fit many body types,” she says, “so if your partner is large or petite, you can use this carrier comfortably. You can carry your baby on your chest facing in, on your chest facing out, on your hip or on your back. It’s a very flexible carrier.”
Sometimes classic is best. Jessica Hartshorn, entertainment editor for Parents magazine, used the BabyBjorn Baby Carrier One ($128.62-$189.95), the “original structured baby carrier,” with her kids. More money gets more structure in a carrier and more bells and whistles, but Hartshorn advocates not buying the most expensive item baby product every time. “Look at your budget and be realistic and don’t feel bad about not being able to afford the best in every category,” Hartshorn says. Sometimes, too, deals can be had for carriers on sites such as Craigslist and OfferUp, or from group baby-gear sales in your area.
Joanna Goddard, founder of the women’s lifestyle site A Cup of Jo, was overwhelmed by the options. She decided to focus on three priorities — “for the carrier to be safe, comfortable and easy to put on.” Ergobaby’s Original carrier met her criteria ($120). “Padded straps go over both shoulders, and it sits on the hips, so the weight is distributed ergonomically.” The “Ergo” as it’s nicknamed, is machine washable, too, for cleaning up sticky kid moments. “I loved wearing my little one on walks around town,” Goddard says. “It was such an important part of our baby days.”