It’s a day all about Rocky Mountain penstemon, rabbitbrush, primrose and Western wild rose for the state’s horticulture lovers and their ideal-for-Colorado gardens.
The “Landscaping with Colorado Native Plants Conference” is going online for the first time, from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Feb. 27 on Facebook.
Just a few of the things to learn: how to create yard designs for different altitudes, using plants that benefit the bees, choosing eco-friendly and drought-resistant plantings and natural ways to make songbirds welcome.
The long list of presenters includes Marcia Tatroe, author of “Cutting Edge Gardening in the Intermountain West,” which covers the gardening challenges of dry, desert and plains areas of Western states including Colorado.
There’s also David Salman of High Country Gardens, who for years has grown plants including perennials, native plants, ornamental grasses, cacti and succulents. He is a nationally known speaker on his garden-tested, water-wise gardening and xeriscaping.
Sponsors of the conference are partner organizations: Butterfly Pavilion, Colorado State University Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, CSU Denver Extension, Colorado Native Plant Master Program, Colorado Native Plant Society, Denver Botanic Gardens, Front Range Wild Ones, High Plains Environmental Center, and Susan J Tweit, author presenting a “New to Natives” talk, “Nurturing Natives: What Native Plants Need to Thrive.”
Ticket reservations are $40 for general admission, $30 for those pandemic-impacted; $60 general admission “Pay it Forward to help those financially impacted by COVID-19, $20 for students. G to pheedloop.com/EVEMSJHPTZKRI/site/hom