It's not too late to catch the fall colors in Colorado.
There are about two weeks left before leaves in Colorado are completely past their predicted peak time for viewing, according to The Farmer's Almanac, which predicts peak colors in Colorado between Oct. 5-14.
There's also the 2018 Fall Foliage Prediction Map by smokymountains.com. Their prediction: leaves in central areas of the state should peak on Oct. 8. Foliage in the north central and southwest Colorado should peak on Oct. 15.
Some areas, especially those in higher elevations, have already seen fall colors peak. But fall colors can be hard to predict, and there's still time if you know where to look. (You can scroll to the end of the article for a list of websites to find the most recent updates for a few specific areas.)
Check out a roundup of trails and drives, featured by The Gazette over the last several weeks, on the map below.
(Note: Several places on the map make for challenging hikes/drives—make sure to do your research before hitting the roads and trails.)
Additional resources: