Melanzana, the outdoor clothing company located in Leadville, Colorado, will soon begin making fabric surgical masks, according to owner Fritz Howard.
The manufacturing shop for the wildly popular Melanzana line of microfiber clothing – which can barely be kept on the shelf these days – will temporarily transition into making personal protective equipment (PPE) for Lake County healthcare workers, EMTs, firefighters and law enforcement officers.
“I was first contacted by Vail Health who asked if we could make masks,” explained Howard who has been making his Mellys (hoodies, jackets, dresses and more!) in America’s highest city since 1994. “Then I talked to the Leadville hospital and they needed some too.”
To read the full story, click here.